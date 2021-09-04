Thieves steal valuables of Haryana dairy federation’s chairman

Thieves stole valuables including three pairs of new shoes, clothes etc from the car of Randhir Singh, chairman of Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Ltd, on Thursday.

The thieves also take away his purse containing DL, Aadhar card, pan card, his college ID card, SBI ATM card.

The car was parked in the parking lot of Rose Garden, Sector 16. Randhir Singh is a son of JJP MLA from Guhla constituency in district Kaithal. He is residing at MLA Hostel, Sector 3.

The incident took place when Randhir Singh had gone to the Rose Garden in his Creta for his regular evening walk. Police said he reported in his complaint that one of the window panes was left open when he went inside the garden. When he returned after around two hours, he found his belongings were missing. A case was registered at PS 17.