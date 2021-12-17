Thieves steal BSNL wires from Sector 43/35 again, 300 landlines, broadband connections hit

A little more than a week after the theft of BSNL wires from Sector 43/35 dividing road in Chandigarh, a gang of thieves on Thursday night struck at the same spot again and decamped with two freshly-laid wires, both 5 metres long, estimated to be worth Rs 1.80 lakh. The first theft in the area had been reported on December 9.

The latest theft caused the disruption of around 300 landlines, and broadband connections in the area, with frustrated customers calling up the BSNL headquarters in Sector 34 on Friday to complain. A team of BSNL officials was later dispatched to the spot, who after inspecting the lines for detecting the fault found that some wires had been stolen again. The police control room was informed soon after and two police teams, including one from the PCR wing and another from ISBT-43 reached the spot, soon after.

Mahesh Chand Singh, general manager (business area), BSNL, said, “We were very surprised after our team noticed the fresh theft today. We recently had covered the cavity, which was found open again on Friday.

Around six similar incidents of thefts of BSNL wires have been reported in the city in the last 11 months.”

A police officer at ISBT-43 said, “We have started an investigation in the case. A DDR was lodged. We suspect this to be the handiwork of some drug addicts. We have been examining cases of previously reported thefts also to establish a pattern.”

In April, around 16 quintals of underground BSNL cables, worth Rs 18 lakh, had been stolen from Sectors 4 and 10 with help of a JCB machine that dug up the wires. The incident disrupted the internet connection in Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, and various other offices. Later, five people, including three who had been given the contract to install the wires, were arrested in the case. The arrested men are all lodged in Model Burail jail.