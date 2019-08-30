Toggle Menu
Chandigarh: Thieves make off with 55 bags of powdered milkhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chandigarh/thieves-make-off-with-55-bags-of-powdered-milk-5949741/

Chandigarh: Thieves make off with 55 bags of powdered milk

The complainant Ram Sahay, a resident of Dholpura in Rajasthan, came to Lalru on the intervening night of August 22/23. He stated in his complaint that he had parked his container near a dhaba on the Lalru-Derabassi road.

The complainant Ram Sahay, a resident of Dholpura in Rajasthan, came to Lalru on the intervening night of August 22/23. (Representational)

THIEVES MADE off with 55 bags of powdered milk from a canter in Lalru on Thursday. Police initiated investigation after registering a case against unidentified persons.

The complainant Ram Sahay, a resident of Dholpura in Rajasthan, came to Lalru on the intervening night of August 22/23. He stated in his complaint that he had parked his container near a dhaba on the Lalru-Derabassi road. “When I came back after having my dinner, I checked the container and found that the tarpaulin covering the container was torn from one side. I inspected it and found that 55 bags of powdered milk were missing,” he said.

A case was registered under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Investigating Officer (IO) of the case Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Dilbagh Singh said that they questioned some workers of the dhaba and nearby eateries. He added that no CCTV cameras were installed in the dhaba.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android