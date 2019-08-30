Chandigarh: Thieves make off with 55 bags of powdered milk

THIEVES MADE off with 55 bags of powdered milk from a canter in Lalru on Thursday. Police initiated investigation after registering a case against unidentified persons.

Advertising

The complainant Ram Sahay, a resident of Dholpura in Rajasthan, came to Lalru on the intervening night of August 22/23. He stated in his complaint that he had parked his container near a dhaba on the Lalru-Derabassi road. “When I came back after having my dinner, I checked the container and found that the tarpaulin covering the container was torn from one side. I inspected it and found that 55 bags of powdered milk were missing,” he said.

A case was registered under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Investigating Officer (IO) of the case Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Dilbagh Singh said that they questioned some workers of the dhaba and nearby eateries. He added that no CCTV cameras were installed in the dhaba.