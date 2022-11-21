Thieves decamp with US dollars, jewellery in Chandigarh

Thieves decamped with cash and gold jewellery worth lakhs from a house in Sector 51 A, here on Sunday.

The complainant Baljit Singh reported to police that unknown people stole away $1000 from Canada and $1000 from the US, Rs 10,000, two gold bracelets, two gold earrings, one gold ring, license, Aadhaar card, debit cards, pan card, identity card from the almirah in his house.

He alleged that his cousin’s suitcase with 6,200 US dollars, documents, credit cards, medical insurance, and other expensive jewellery and documents was also stolen.

A case under section 380 (theft in dwelling house), 457 (lurking house-tresspass) of the IPC was registered in Sector 49 police station.