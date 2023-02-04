Thieves criss-cross UT roads on stolen two-wheeler, owner slapped with fines

A resident of Maloya, whose two-wheeler was stolen on December 22, on Friday alleged that he had been slapped with multiple challans for various traffic violations related to the stolen vehicle in the last 13 days.

As per details, Sagar, 21, an undergraduate student, had lodged an e-FIR regarding the theft of his two-wheeler on December 23 at Maloya police station. On Friday, he approached the office of Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police seeking the arrest of culprits who he said had been roaming around on the city roads on the stolen two-wheeler and flouting traffic norms.

As per details, nine traffic challans were issued against the stolen vehicle for offences of triple-riding, zebra crossing violation, riding without helmet driving, red-light jumping and speeding. The challans were issued automatically after the traffic violations were caught on smartcity CCTV cameras that are monitored from the Police Command Control Centre (PCCC). PCCC is linked with all the police stations and it also is tasked with tracing the movement of stolen vehicles.

The multiple challans raked up by the stolen vehicle has also left Sagar scratching his

head about one important question: who pays the fines eventually?

Sagar, a Bachelor of Arts-2 student, said, “My two-wheeler, bearing a Chandigarh registration number, was stolen from outside my house on December 22. We noticed the theft on December 23 and called the police control room. A police party arrived at the spot and told us to lodge and e-FIR of vehicle theft, which I did. Almost month after it had gone missing, I recently started receiving challans by post for traffic violations that the vehicle was involved in. The first online challan came to my house on January 21. The second challan came on January 22 and the third on January 23.

Two more challans followed on January 25, after which four more fines came to his house between January 27 and January 31. “I have filed a complaint with SSP (UT) through the public window at police headquarters, Sector 9,” Sagar said.

The challan slips have the pictures of the suspects riding on the stolen two-wheeler along with the date, time and place where the two-wheeler committed the traffic violations. When contacted, SSP (traffic/security) Manisha Chaudhary, who also looks after the charge of SSP (UT)confirmed, “The PCCC does trace the movement of vehicle which are reported to be stolen by the police Stations and many theft cases have also been worked out also due to this”.