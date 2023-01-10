Thick fog grounds operations at Chandigarh airport; 27 delayed, 1 cancelled

At least 27 flights were delayed and one was cancelled at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, as a heavy blanket of fog enveloped the northern part of the country early on Monday.

As per details, a number of flights arrived late at Chandigarh airport on Monday, from Delhi and other nearby destinations, thereby causing a ripple effect. In some cases, some flights were delayed by upto six hours in Chandigarh.

The only flight cancelled during the day was Indigo’s Bengaluru-Chandigarh-Bengaluru flight. The flight, 6E 6633/6634, was scheduled to arrive at Chandigarh at 7.55 am and later depart from Bengaluru at 8.25 am. both of which were cancelled.

Details provided by the Chandigarh airport officials also said that Indigo’s Chandigarh-Delhi flight was the worst affected, and operated six hours behind its scheduled time. The Chandigarh Delhi flight departed at 12:25 pm instead of 6.30 am. The flight from Delhi to Chandigarh reached the UT at 11.33 am instead of the scheduled time of 6.00 am, following which it departed late from Chandigarh. The Chandigarh-Chennai flight, which was to depart at 7.20 am, finally took off at 11.49 am. The flight had earlier reached Chandigarh from Pune at 10:58 am instead of its scheduled time of 6.40 am.

Indigo’s Chandigarh-Bombay flight, which was scheduled to depart at 6.25 am, departed at 8:35 am. Similarly, Indigo’s Chandigarh-Hyderabad and Chandigarh-Lucknow flights, which were scheduled to depart at 6.20 am and 6.40 am, finally departed 8.29 am and 8.40 am, respectively.

Alliance air’s Chandigarh-Kullu flight, which was to depart at 8.10 am, departed at 12.38 pm. Officials stated that this flight reached from Delhi at 12.07 pm, instead of its scheduled time of 7.40 am, triggering teh delay.

Similarly, other flights were also impacted though the duration of the delays being far lesser during the afternoon.

A Chandigarh-Leh flight, which was to depart at 9.50 am, left at 11.02 am. It reached Chandigarh from Leh at 10.15 am, instead of its scheduled time of 9.10 am.