They fight fire, now they’re at forefront battling a pandemic

CHANDIGARH’S FIREFIGHTERS are now proving their gallantry in other ways as well. Apart from their regular duties, 53 of them are now — in light of the COVID-19 lockdown — deputed for enforcing home quarantine of people who are suspected cases, and in the distribution of vegetables and fruits to homes every day.

These firefighters who are on the frontline in the battle against the pandemic have separated themselves from their family members, staying in isolation after returning from their jobs. Many have not met their children and families for a month now.

“I remain isolated from my family and stay in a separate are on the ground floor and wash my clothes myself daily. My children are very shocked by my behaviour, and even complain about the same to their grandparents through Whatsapp,” said Nitin Sharma, a firefighter deployed in the door-to-door distribution of fruits and vegetables, and had earlier involved in quarantining COVID-19 patients and their contacts.

“There are many other employees of the fire department and municipal corporation involved in quarantining of suspected cases, sanitisation of city areas and distribution of essential commodities. I am proud of being selected by authorities to fight against the COVID-19,” he added.

To supply vegetables across the city, Sharma reaches duty at 3 am.

Another city firefighter, Naveen Kumar, a recipient of the prestigious President’s Fire Service Medal for gallantry, now on COVID-19 duty, is living in a separate room at his home away from his family for the past 20 days to avoid spread of infection.

“I am not doing any extraordinary heroic task being on COVID-19 duty, it is a routine for us. Firefighters cope with dangerous conditions on the line of duty.”

“When a man becomes a firefighter, his greatest act of bravery has been accomplished. But what he does after that is all in the line of duty. I got my motivation from my Chief Fire Officer Anil Kumar Garg who is working tirelessly and selflessly round the clock to prevent and contain the spread of this contagious disease,” added Kumar.

