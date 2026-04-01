They came looking for discount, but got disappointment — and bouncers

With the new excise policy set to roll out from April 1, liquor vends across the city saw a surge in customers on Monday, as many city residents turned up expecting end-of-financial-year discounts and to stock up in advance.

While heavy footfall was reported at several outlets, the usual last-day price cuts remained largely absent. Unlike previous years, most vend operators refrained from offering official discounts, leaving many buyers disappointed.

Naveen Sharma, a Manimajra resident, said, “I came to buy liquor at a vend, thinking the prices would be very less, but there is hardly any discount. There is no relaxation in price, rather the liquor is sold at similar prices.”