They came looking for discount, but got disappointment — and bouncers

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
With the new excise policy set to roll out from April 1, liquor vends across the city saw a surge in customers on Monday, as many city residents turned up expecting end-of-financial-year discounts and to stock up in advance.
While heavy footfall was reported at several outlets, the usual last-day price cuts remained largely absent. Unlike previous years, most vend operators refrained from offering official discounts, leaving many buyers disappointed.
Naveen Sharma, a Manimajra resident, said, “I came to buy liquor at a vend, thinking the prices would be very less, but there is hardly any discount. There is no relaxation in price, rather the liquor is sold at similar prices.”
Another Sector 33 resident, Saurabh Sharma, said, “None of the liquor vends offered any discounts. I went to a couple of the vends in the city. Only on buying a 12-bottle box, a little discount was offered.”
A liquor contractor said that operators who have secured vends for the upcoming policy period chose not to slash prices, whereas some others with unsold inventory offered informal rebates to clear their remaining stock.
The rush led vendors to deploy bouncers at multiple locations to manage crowds and avoid disorder.
Under the new excise regime, 94 liquor vends will operate in Chandigarh. Three vends, which remain unallotted, are likely to be put up for auction next week. The administration has already crossed Rs 500 crore in revenue from this year’s auction of liquor licences.
UT officials said the policy is aimed at streamlining operations while maintaining revenue levels. Among the highlights, the vend at Palsora village attracted the highest bid at Rs 16.71 crore, driven in part by its proximity to Mohali.
The policy also brings changes to service norms for hospitality establishments. A-category hotels will be allowed to serve liquor round the clock, while B- and C-category hotels can opt for 24-hour service by paying an annual licence fee of Rs 30 lakh.
Bars, meanwhile, will operate from 11 am to 1 am, with last orders at midnight. Establishments can extend service till 3 am on payment of an additional ₹8 lakh, though final orders in such cases will close at 2 am.
The quota for country liquor, IMFL and IFL remains unchanged, keeping the policy revenue-neutral compared to 2025–26. The administration has also reintroduced the L-10B licence, allowing liquor sales through organised department stores, a move aimed at improving accessibility for consumers, including women and senior citizens.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram