Thermal plants start power generation again in Punjab

Thermal power plants in Punjab have started generation of power in the state following restoration of train services in Punjab and the arrival of rakes of coal.

Disclosing this here on Wednesday in a statement, A Venu Prasad, CMD, Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL), said that “dreadful situation” and apprehensions of public about the possibility of black out in Punjab was averted due to the timely decisions taken by PSPCL.

Venu Prasad said that despite nearly two months of’ rail roko’ agitation by farmers in Punjab, PSPCL has managed the entire situation without any load shedding on commercial and industrial consumers. He said minimum possible demand side management was carried out by way of curtailing power to agriculture sector and through minimum possible imposition of power cuts on domestic consumers.

He said that due to ‘rail roko’ agitation by farmers, when the coal stock position of within state private thermal power stations dwindled to zero, it was apprehended that there could be a possibility of a black out or at least partial black out in the Punjab paralysing the already crippled state economy.

“Thermal plant’s depleting coal stock was causing enormous pressure on the power sector of state causing fear about a possible black out. In power system, the basic principle is to maintain balance between the demand and supply for ensuring safe and secure operation of grid. The lack of within the state generation resulted into a challenging situation to maintain balance. This mismatch can endanger grid security,” he said.

Venu Prasad added that due to late sowing of paddy crop and an extended dry spell during the month of September and subsequently in October caused the paddy season demand to extend till about second week of October.

“It is pertinent to mention here that at this point of time PSPCL usually returns the power it had availed during the paddy season, any failure to do so would have dented the reputation of the state/PSPCL throughout the country. Also due to lower reservoir levels in hydro power stations their generation was considerably less this year. The catering of demand during the month of November when the festival season is in full swing was also of utmost importance,” he said.

D P S Grewal, Director, Distribution, said that PSPCL has arranged power from outside the state by way of procurement of power through power exchanges, through DEEP portal at Ministry of Power and full power was availed from its quota of share in the centre sector power stations.

“All possible opportunities at hand were explored and utilised to avail power in order to cater to the state’s demand. The pool created after availing power through various possible options led to very optimal and competitive rates. PSPCL arranged maximum power of 2,600 MW aggregating 1,606 MUs at the rate of Rs 3.09 per unit from power exchanges and quantum of 1,435 MW power aggregating 392 MUs at the rate of Rs 3.05 per unit from DEEP portal,” Grewal said.

