‘There was no Modi vs Bansal in Chandigarh’

Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal lost the Chandigarh seat to sitting MP and BJP candidate Kirron Kher. Speaking to SAURABH PRASHAR, Bansal congratulates his opponent and says that the contest was between him and Kher, and it was not Bansal v/s Modi.

Excerpts:

Do you think it was Pawan Kumar Bansal versus Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chandigarh?

Absolutely incorrect. There was never Pawan Kumar Bansal v/s Narendra Modi in Chandigarh. There were only two main candidates in the fray. Congress’s Pawan Kumar Bansal and BJP’s Kirron Kher. And the fact of the moment is Kirron Kher won the election. I heartily congratulate her.

Is there factionalism within the Congress, which is responsible behind the surprising results not in your favour?

After a long time, this time entire Chandigarh unit of Congress fought collectively. With full integrity. Every worker of Congress did hard work on the ground level.

Then what are the reasons behind your defeat from Lok Sabha seat Chandigarh? Is Modi wave is the main reason?

Reasons yet to be ascertained. But we have full support in the colonies, villages and sectors. Wherever I go, I received full support. Results are surprising.

How do you see the win of BJP nationwide?

If you see from the point of view of ideology, it is against the principles on which India was formed.

Is dynasty culture within the Congress responsible for the defeat UPA nationwide?

There is no dynasty within the Congress. It is a wrong perception created by BJP about Congress. Son of a doctor become a doctor, son of a professor become a professor. So, will you call it dynasty? No, there is no dynasty within the congress. Rahul Gandhi is far intelligent than P M Narendra Modi in so many ways.

There was hullabaloo about EVM machines from the Opposition. Do you think irregularities in EVM machines were the reasons behind your defeat?

I am very straightforward to say that nobody can temper the EVMs here (In Chandigarh). Yes, if something happened to these machines from where these were delivered to Chandigarh, I cannot say.