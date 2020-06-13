There should be no academic session till vaccine is found: Parents

An online petition on ‘Change.org’ titled ‘no schools until zero Covid-19 cases or until vaccines are out’ has also garnered close to eight lakh signatures pan India. An online petition on ‘Change.org’ titled ‘no schools until zero Covid-19 cases or until vaccines are out’ has also garnered close to eight lakh signatures pan India.

A host of Panchkula parents met local MLA and Vidhan Sabha speaker, Gian Chand Gupta, on Friday to demand a ‘no academic session’ for the current year.

The Panchkula Parents Association President along with parents of students in city schools submitted their demand for the session 2020-21 to be declared ‘No academic session’, keeping in view the prevailing and escalating pandemic.

“No vaccine or medicine for Covid-19 has been found yet and even if it does get made, it will go for trials which will take 6-8 months as per opinions of medical professionals. As already told by WHO, Government of India, and ICMR that children as well as the elders are vulnerable population,” said Manish Banger, president of the association. He further argued that nobody wants to put the future of a child under harm and families have already decided to not send their children to schools, at least for the current session. “We have to save them from the epidemic,” he said. adding, “Life is more important than a year of studies.”

Gupta reportedly assured the parents that the issue will be put up before the concerned authorities.

