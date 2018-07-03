‘There is no one to guide us now,’ says son of Jalalabad suicide attack victim

The bodies of Khalsa and another Sikh who died, Raju Singh, were brought to Kabul by Afghan army on chopper (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File) The bodies of Khalsa and another Sikh who died, Raju Singh, were brought to Kabul by Afghan army on chopper (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)

“AB SAB khatam ho gaya. Ab hum yahan nahi rahenge (Now, everything has ended. Now, we will not stay here),” said a shattered Raghubir Singh, who lost his father Meher Singh in suicide attack in Jalalabad in Afghanistan Sunday.

Meher Singh, the president of a gurdwara in Jalalabad, was among the 13 Sikhs killed in the suicide attack which killed 19, including Sikh politician in Afghanistan Avtar Singh Khalsa. Chief of Afghan Sikh and Hindu Council, Khalsa was running for parliamentary elections scheduled in October.

“After the casualties on Sunday, no elderly Sikh is left behind. Only young generation is left. Chhote Chhote bache reh gaye hain (Children are left). There is no one to guide us now. There is so much danger here. We will no longer stay. We will leave Afghanistan. We will go to any other country, but won’t stay here,” Raghubir told The Indian Express. An official at the Indian Embassy in Kabul said a few bodies were charred almost beyond recognition and that 13 Sikhs were among the total casualties in the attack.

As many as 11 bodies were cremated in Jalalabad. The bodies of Khalsa and another Sikh who died, Raju Singh, were brought to Kabul by Afghan army on chopper, said the official. The bodies were cremated in the evening amid security arrangements. Satbir Singh, personal assistant of Avtar Singh Khalsa, said Khalsa’s son Narinder Singh who was also injured in the attack, was not in a position to talk on phone. Satbir said Narinder suffered an injury on his arm.

Meanwhile, a poster were put up by the Sikh community in Afghanistan condemned the suicide attack and calling the killed Sikhs as “martyrs”.

