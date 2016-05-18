There is no heatwave as yet, says Chandigarh Meteorological Department

Mother protecting his child from heat during summer. Express photo by Jaipal Singh Mother protecting his child from heat during summer. Express photo by Jaipal Singh

Mother protecting his child from heat during summer. Express photo by Jaipal Singh Mother protecting his child from heat during summer. Express photo by Jaipal Singh

EVEN THOUGH several regions of the country are reeling under a heatwave, officials from the Chandigarh Meteorological Department have stated the temperature across the region of Punjab and Haryana will remain comparatively low.

Explaining the heatwave phenomenon in context of the region, officials say that Punjab and Haryana have not yet experienced a heatwave, with the exception of Hisar where a temperature as high as 45 degrees Celsius has been recorded.

In Chandigarh, however, a maximum temperature of 42.7 degrees Celsius was recorded earlier this month. For the last few days, the temperature has been fluctuating between 34 and 42 degrees. On Tuesday, the maximum recorded temperature in the city was 42 degrees Celsius again.

“We are experiencing temperatures as high as recorded 42 degrees Celsius, which may rise further in the next three days. But the rise in temperature alone cannot technically be called a heatwave since the departure from normal temperature is only two to four degrees in the city. For a heatwave condition, the departure from normal must be at least 4.5 to 6 degrees Celsius, or the maximum temperature should be more than 45 degrees Celsius,” Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Department, told Chandigarh Newsline.

According to the weather department, temperature levels are expected to rise by another two to three degrees in the next three days, but residents may experience a respite after that. “The city and the region of Punjab may experience a respite from the growing heat after 20th May with comparatively low temperatures and light showers in isolated areas,” Paul said.

The weathermen have also stated that city residents will witness progressively high temperatures till most of May and June while the same may be interspersed with intervals of light showers at isolated places.

Talking about the expected delay in onset of monsoon this year, Paul stated that the city might not experience an abnormally late monsoon. “The onset of monsoon is delayed as it is expected to arrive at the Kerala coast in the first week of June, seven days after the normal onset. But there’s a possibility that the states up in the North may not be affected and not experience the delay at all or experience it to a very small extent,” Paul said.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App