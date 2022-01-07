Number of Covid cases doubling, there is a community spread, says UT Health Services Director Suman Singh

Chandigarh’s Director of Health Services, Dr Suman Singh, on Friday, expressed concern at the rate at which Covid was spreading in the UT and estimated that very soon, there might be a shortage of health care staff at hospitals.

“The rate of transmission of the virus is very high. The rate at which health care workers have contracted the virus during this wave, we estimate that we will face a shortage of staff in all our departments soon. As our OPD numbers are very high, we will soon start teleconsultation in most departments of GMSH-16, and only patients who need to be medically examined will be given an appointment. The number of cases is doubling and there is a community spread,” said Dr Singh.

The span of the disease added Dr. Singh, is short, and though the rate of hospitalisation is low and a large number of patients — more than 909 — are home isolated at the moment. “There is no way to predict how the virus will behave and how it may mutate. More adults are getting infected this time, with many staying asymptomatic or getting a mild infection,” she said.

“We have sent 15 per cent of random samples for whole genome sequencing and we are monitoring more than 682 international travellers from high-risk countries. We track the active cases on a daily basis and are doing extensive contact tracing. Many people who are vaccinated are have not been wearing masks as they feel they will not be infected. We need to remember that vaccination saves us only from a severe form of the disease but not the infection completely. We at this point of time need to be very cautious, mask up and avoid gatherings,” added Dr. Singh.

352 health care workers on PGI campus Covid positive since December 20

An increase in Covid cases among health care workers is commensurate with an increase in cases among the population at large, Dr Singh believed.

A total of 352 health care workers have tested positive since December 20, last year in the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, data showed. Of these, 157 are doctors – junior residents, senior residents and faculty members. More than 95% of health care workers who tested positive had received both doses of the Covid vaccine. In almost all such cases, doctors noted, the infection has been mild. Health care workers who are staying in the hostels on the institute’s campus and who do not have provision for home isolation have been isolated in Nehru Hospital Extension Ward. At present, it is difficult to be sure whether these cases are of the Omicron variant or not. The administration is keeping a close watch on the situation and is taking all steps to control the situation. All departments have been advised to strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and the staff has been instructed to wear appropriate masks at all times. The administration, in association with the Association of Resident Doctors, has decided to convert all mess facilities in PGI hostels into ‘take away’ eateries. All sports events/tournaments have been cancelled and indoor courts have been closed. Teaching activities at PGI are being conducted through online mode.

‘Covid Care Centres will reduce the burden on healthcare facilities’

The Chandigarh administration has given a call for setting up mini Covid centres in the city voluntarily by interested organisation/associations in view of the fresh spread of Covid infection.

Right now, two Covid care centres are operational in the city, with around 25 patients in both facilities. Any individual, association, voluntary organization, NGO, religious organisation, corporate, firm or trust can come forward for setting up a mini Covid care centre for asymptomatic positive patients. Stay, food, medicines and every other facility in such centres will need to be free. Patients will be discharged after required isolation/medical care as per the prescribed protocol. In case the health of a patient deteriorates in any centre, he\she can be shifted to the appropriate hospital subject to availability of beds.

Dr VK Nagpal, medical superintendent, GMSH-16 and Joint Director, Health, said that in the second wave, especially during its peak in April and May, these centres proved to be highly beneficial. “With the number of cases rising at an alarming rate, these centres are the need of the hour, so that positive patients, who are asymptomatic, can be isolated here. Those who do not have enough space in their homes to be quarantined can be admitted to these centres as well. We regularly monitor the progress of these patients. These centres will reduce the burden on healthcare facilities and the staff in the hospitals will not be fatigued. Also, with these centres, those who need to be hospitalised and need medical attention won’t face any difficulty,” said Dr Nagpal.