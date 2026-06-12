‘I am thief’ written on chest, head shaved: Mob assaults theft suspect in Ludhiana

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A man suspected of snatching a mobile phone was allegedly assaulted by a mob in Kailash Nagar area of Ludhiana.
The mob tied the man to a pole, pasted a note on his chest which read “Main chor hun” (I am a thief) and shaved his head and an eyebrow.
The Ludhiana Police booked unidentified persons for wrongful restraint, causing hurting, intentional insult and other offences after the video went viral on social media .
The FIR against unidentified persons for assaulting the man has been registered at Basti Jodhewal police station.
ASI Balbir Singh, investigation officer in the case, said that police registered the FIR after the video went viral on social media. “We are yet to identify the victim. The suspects in the videos are also yet to be identified. Prima facie, the incident happened on Wednesday. The man was suspected of snatching a mobile phone,” said the ASI.
In the purported video, the mob is seen tying the man’s arms and waist with a rope and he is then tied to a pole. He is also constantly hit on the head even as he keeps begging for mercy. His head was shaved from the middle and shirt removed.Some people in the mob say that “earlier also he was caught for stealing but did not mend his ways”. Some keep shooting the incident on their phones. Some others kick him and say “now will you dare to steal again?”
The FIR against unidentified persons has been registered under the sections 115(2)(voluntarily causing hurt), 127 (2)(wrongful confinement), 127 (8), (wrongful confinement in secret),352(intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 190 (unlawful assembly) of BNS.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram