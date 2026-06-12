‘I am thief’ written on chest, head shaved: Mob assaults theft suspect in Ludhiana

The mob tied the man to a pole, pasted a note on his chest which read "Main chor hun" (I am a thief) and shaved his head and an eyebrow. (Source: Express Photo)

A man suspected of snatching a mobile phone was allegedly assaulted by a mob in Kailash Nagar area of Ludhiana.

The mob tied the man to a pole, pasted a note on his chest which read “Main chor hun” (I am a thief) and shaved his head and an eyebrow.

The Ludhiana Police booked unidentified persons for wrongful restraint, causing hurting, intentional insult and other offences after the video went viral on social media .

The FIR against unidentified persons for assaulting the man has been registered at Basti Jodhewal police station.

ASI Balbir Singh, investigation officer in the case, said that police registered the FIR after the video went viral on social media. “We are yet to identify the victim. The suspects in the videos are also yet to be identified. Prima facie, the incident happened on Wednesday. The man was suspected of snatching a mobile phone,” said the ASI.