Thefts on the rise, library members meet director higher education, SSP

Closed security booth at TS Central State Library in Sector 17, Chandigarh (Express Photo/Saurabh Prashar) Closed security booth at TS Central State Library in Sector 17, Chandigarh (Express Photo/Saurabh Prashar)

A dozen members of TS Central State Library-17 on Tuesday approached Director Higher Education Rubinderjit Singh Brar with complaints such as thefts of bags, bicycles, improper security arrangements and not fully secure washrooms. They also filed a complaint with SSP (UT) Nilambri Vijay Jagdale.

The members informed the officers that a booth was built for security guards near the entry gate of library but it always remained locked. There is no check on the anti-social elements, who enter the library without having library identity cards.

The members highlighted the issue of shortage of chairs in the Reference Section. They demanded introduction of break system in the library in which if the members went outside, their chairs would not be occupied by others.

The library members also highlighted the issue of improper construction work inside the library washroom meant for women.

A wall with a gap inside washroom (Express Photo/Saurabh Prashar) A wall with a gap inside washroom (Express Photo/Saurabh Prashar)

SSP Jagdale instructed the SHO of Sector 17 police station, Inspector Maninder Singh, to look into the grievances of the library members. Inspector Maninder Singh along with woman S-I Sarita Rai visited the library.

A woman library member said, “Last month, someone tried to peep when I was in the washroom, and I raised the alarm. I had taken up the issue with the library staff members. The library authorities constructed a wall closing the open gap between the common wall of two washrooms, reserved for men and women respectively, and the roof but still a cavity is there, which poses a threat. We again took up the issue with the library officials but to no avail. That is why we approached the office of Director Higher Education in Sector 9.”

Another woman member said, “I left my bag loaded with books related to UPSC exams on a bench on September 2. When we returned, my bag was stolen. I went to the officers complaining about the theft and instead of reacting to my complaint, they replied that you are responsible for your stuff. When I told them how I could take my bag full of books into the washroom, they started arguing with me. I went to nearby police post in Sector 17 and lodged a complaint there. I also submitted to police CCTV footage of one suspect, who was caught on one of the CCTV cameras installed inside the library. The footage was given to me by library staff members.”

Director Higher Education Brar said, “I received the complaint of library members and assured them that all their grievances will be addressed. We have filled the gap between a common wall and roof in the washrooms and will cover the cavity shortly. Indeed, we have space problem inside the library and will upgrade the infrastructure shortly. I will myself make a surprise visit to the library to check the security arrangements.”

The TS Central State Library has around 2.50 lakh books and a total membership of the library is more than 39,000. On average, around 900 people, including members and non-members of the library, visit the library every day. One of the cycles stolen recently at the library belonged the son of Punjab Inspector General of Police.

