Crowd shaves man’s head, eyebrow over theft suspicion in Ludhiana; FIR registered after video goes viral

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A group of locals allegedly assaulted a man after tying him to a pole and shaved his head and an eyebrow to humiliate him over theft suspicion, on Noorwala Road of Ludhiana.
Police registered an FIR Monday after a video of the incident was shared widely on social media.
In the video, the victim can be purportedly seen begging for mercy with folded hands but a group of locals continue to shave his head and an eyebrow with a trimmer.
Inspector Jasvir Singh, SHO Basti Jodhewal police station, said that the incident happened two days ago, but the video reached the police Monday following which an FIR was registered immediately.
“One of the accused Ashok Kumar, who shaved the man’s head and eyebrow to humiliate him, has been arrested. He is a hairdresser. We are trying to locate the victim,” said the SHO.
“According to locals, the man had stolen something from a shop but we have not received any formal complaint against him yet. No one can take law in their hands,” said the inspector.
“The locals should have informed the police if he had executed a theft, but they took the matter in their own hands. They not only assaulted him but also shaved his head and an eyebrow,” said the SHO.
An FIR under sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 127 (2) (wrongful confinement), 127 (8)(confining someone to extort a confession), 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 190 (unlawful assembly) of BNS has been lodged at Basti Jodhewal police station.
“Rest of the accused will also be held soon,” said the SHO.
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