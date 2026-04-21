Crowd shaves man’s head, eyebrow over theft suspicion in Ludhiana; FIR registered after video goes viral

Ludhiana assault case: Police registered an FIR after a viral video showed a man tied to a pole, assaulted and humiliated by locals over suspected theft on Noorwala Road. (File Photo)

A group of locals allegedly assaulted a man after tying him to a pole and shaved his head and an eyebrow to humiliate him over theft suspicion, on Noorwala Road of Ludhiana.

Police registered an FIR Monday after a video of the incident was shared widely on social media.

In the video, the victim can be purportedly seen begging for mercy with folded hands but a group of locals continue to shave his head and an eyebrow with a trimmer.

Inspector Jasvir Singh, SHO Basti Jodhewal police station, said that the incident happened two days ago, but the video reached the police Monday following which an FIR was registered immediately.