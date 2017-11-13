Theft at journalist’s house: Police arrest two, recover laptop, three cellphones

The arrested duo at Sector 49 police station. Express The arrested duo at Sector 49 police station. Express

Four days after thieves decamped with valuables from the house of senior journalist Barinder Singh Rawat at night, police arrested two persons. The police recovered three cellphones and a laptop that were stolen from Rawat’s house and also a Honda Activa scooty which the accused used in the city.

The accused were identified as Sandeep alias Kala (24), a resident of Karsan Colony in Sector 52; and Jitender alias Gabru, a resident of Mauli Jagran. While Kala is facing a trial in 10 cases of burglary and snatchings, Gabru is also facing a trial in two cases of snatchings and burglary. The theft took place at Rawat’s Sector 48 residence located at the Indian Express society while he was outside Chandigarh.

Sector 49 SHO Inspector Ranjodh Singh said one of their teams got an input about the movement of Kala and Gabru, following which they set up a naka near Sector 48-A and arrested the accused.

He added that both the accused are notorious criminals and involved in cases of theft, burglary and snatchings.

The SHO said they recovered three cellphones and a laptop which were stolen from Rawat’s house and also a Honda Activa scooty used to commit the crime.

While explaining the modus-operandi, the SHO said the accused used to pretend as garbage collectors to do a recce in Sector 48 and Sector 49 areas to identify possible targets and look for the houses which remain locked. “After doing the recce, they would strike at night. we are hopeful of making more recoveries from them,” the SHO said.

