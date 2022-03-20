The youngest of Team Mann: two Anna Movement finds

At 32 and 31, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Harjot Singh Bains are the youngest ministers in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s Cabinet, which was sworn in at Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh Saturday.

Hayer, a mechanical engineer from Barnala, for whom the political journey started in 2011 during the Anna Hazare movement, had not imagined even in his wildest dreams that he would become an MLA at 27, and a Cabinet minister at 32.

“I had never dreamt that I would be a politician. Even after jumping into Anna movement, I had never imagined that the activism would take this shape,” he told The Sunday Express after taking oath as Cabinet minister.

“I know the road ahead is not easy. It is full of challenges. But I have not rested ever since I was elected an MLA in 2017. People have given us such a massive mandate. I know we have to come true to expectations. There is not a moment to rest. We have to deliver,” he said.

Hayer had defeated Congress MLA Kewal Dhillon in 2017 election and this time Congress stalwart Pawan Bansal’s son from Barnala. His school, and family campaigned for him. “BGS Public School, my alma mater, must have fetched me at least 15,000 votes,” Hayer said.

For Harjot Singh Bains, the youngest MLA in the new Vidhan Sabha, who defeated Congress leader and then Assembly Speaker Rana Kanwar Pal Singh from Anandpur Sahib, it was a dream come true to take oath as a minister. “The party is magnanimous. It has given me so much. I am a student of Arvind Kejriwal politics. Together, we will catapult Punjab. The Punjab model will be talked about everywhere. We will take this model to the entire country when Arvind Kejriwal becomes the PM of the country in 2024.”

A practising lawyer, Bains was also initiated into politics by Anna Hazare movement. He took out a 300-km long Pawan Punjab March against drugs ahead of 2017 polls.

“I have told Kejriwal sahib to give me the toughest portfolio. I love doing tough jobs. Although it will be a big challenge but I am mentally prepared to give my 100 per cent,” he added.