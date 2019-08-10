‘The write path’: Students turn authors, publish anthology of short stories

The students of Learning Paths School in Mohali turned authors as their first book ‘The Write Path’, an anthology of short stories was released at Tagore Theatre on Friday.

At the interactive book launch, the 16 students from Classes 6 to 9, shared their journey of transforming thoughts into stories, etching characters and plots, and honing their creativity. The student authors are a part of the school’s book club that strives to train and encourage students to express their creativity through words.

The book ‘The Write Path’, that is topped with illustrations, journeys the readers to faraway places to meet fresh characters and experience love, thrill, horror, comedy and adventure. The book, most importantly, promises to take the reader back in time, to the carefree times of one’s childhood.

Preeti Prashar, an author and mentor at the school’s book club said, “This book, published by Ferntree, is a product of ripe imaginations and the creativity of the agile minds of these budding authors. Through the process, the students learnt how to cultivate their thoughts and express them in an ingenious manner. Their experience was enriched through interactions with eminent authors, publishers and through various workshops over the months.”

“The book is the beginning of a series of more anthologies, which the school hopes will inspire other students to explore their writing skills. It will give direction to their thoughts and let them explore poetry and prose as a creative outlet,” said Robin Aggarwal, director at Learning Paths School.

Harshita Goyal, whose story ‘Dancing to the Beat’ has featured in the book said, “I like reading and writing a lot. In future, I plan to write a mystery novel.”

Arshiya Gupta, who wrote the story ‘Place of My Dreams’ in the book said, “I like to write on love, God and relationships, among others. I have written a collection of my poems and stories that are yet to be published.”

Besides the interactive session with the young authors, a panel discussion on ‘What it takes to be an author’ was also organised on the occasion. The panel discussion was moderated by the school principal Nutan Budhiraja and the panelists included authors, including Lippi Parida, Preeti Parashar, Chetna Keer Banerjee and book publisher Hardeep Singh Chandpuri.

As part of the session, author Chetna Keer Banerjee spoke on stories, whereas Lippi Parida shared her insights on creative writing as a profession, Preeti Parashar shared her experience with the budding authors and publisher Hardeep gave tips on the craft of getting published.

The book ‘The Write Path’ includes stories by Harshita Goyal, Avani Garg, Harsh Sapra, Sidak Gyani, Chhavi Gupta, Urja Sood, Nimrat Kaur, Piya Goel, Wanasiri Bhatti, Arshiya Gupta, Arush Goyal, Ritosri Mandal, Rishita Ghosh, Gursifat Singh Kathuria, Navnoor Rana and Avista Thakur.