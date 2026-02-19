‘The world’s brightest and best’: Canada Launches 14-Day PhD visas and PAL exemptions

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Canada has introduced sweeping simplifications for master’s and doctoral students at public universities, exempting them from both the national study-permit cap and the requirement for a provincial or territorial attestation letter (PAL/TAL). It has also rolled out ultra-fast 14-day processing for PhD applicants and their families.
The changes, in place from January 1, mark the clearest effort yet by the Mark Carney government to lure the “world’s brightest and best students” even as overall temporary immigration continues its sharp contraction.
According to official guidance from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada updated in December 2025, “Starting January 1, 2026, if you’re planning to attend a degree-granting program at the master’s or doctoral level at a public institution, you don’t need a provincial or territorial attestation letter (PAL or TAL) when applying for a study permit.”
Graduate students at public designated learning institutions are also fully exempt from the 2026 national study-permit cap, set at 155,000 overall new permits. A dedicated target of approximately 49,000 graduate-level permits has been allocated separately to prioritise high-value talent.
Doctoral applicants and their accompanying spouses and dependent children, when applying online from outside Canada, now receive decisions within two weeks, provided biometrics are submitted promptly, and the institution verifies the letter of acceptance.
IRCC social media drive
IRCC has backed the policy shift with an aggressive social-media recruitment drive. “We’re looking to attract the world’s brightest and best students!” IRCC said in a recent post on X.
“Canada is home to world-class institutions and offers clear pathways for international students to pursue master’s and doctoral degrees. Top reasons to get your graduate degree in Canada: • Simpler processing for most graduate degree students • Faster timeline — 2 weeks for doctoral student applications • Family members can apply to come with you • Work in Canada after you graduate,” it listed the incentives.
Isabelle Dubois, spokesperson, IRCC, said, “As study permit volumes decrease, IRCC has shifted its focus to attracting higher quality students to Canada. We know that graduate students make significant contributions to Canada’s research ecosystem and innovation, including in critical sectors like health care. Research also shows they integrate well into the labour market and are more likely to work in their field of study.”
She added that recruitment of graduate-level students is “an important focus of our social media strategy.”
The measures complement a $1.7-billion, 12-year Canada Global Impact+ Research Talent Initiative launched on December 9, 2025. The programme aims to bring more than 1,000 leading international researchers, early-career scholars, doctoral students and post-doctoral fellows to Canada.
It includes $133.6 million over three years for 600 doctoral scholarships at $40,000 per year and 400 postdoctoral awards at $70,000 per year for top international talent relocating from abroad, along with $1 billion for new Impact+ Research Chairs and $120 million for emerging leaders.
Sharp contrast with 2025’s historic contraction
These targeted openings stand in stark contrast to the broad cuts that defined 2025.
IRCC data released earlier this month show that new international student arrivals plunged 61 per cent to 115,470, a drop of 177,595 from 2024. New temporary foreign worker arrivals fell 47 per cent to 153,880, bringing the total decline to 361,935.
By December 31, 2025, Canada had roughly 2.155 million people holding study or work permits: 461,565 study-only, 1,463,805 work-only and 229,650 holding both. Adding an estimated 505,000 refugee claimants, protected persons and out-of-status migrants brought the total temporary resident population to about 2.66 million, or 6.4 per cent of Canada’s roughly 41.6 million people, still above the government’s 5 per cent target for end-2027.
New asylum claims dropped 34 per cent to 113,090. IRCC attributed the declines to caps, tighter rules, the Mexican visa requirement and heightened scrutiny.
“This downward trend reflects our commitment to a well-managed and sustainable immigration system. Canada is regaining control of its immigration system to restore balance and sustainability, while continuing to uphold its humanitarian commitments,” IRCC said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has sparked concern after reports of his hospitalisation, prompting family members and close friends to rush to his side.