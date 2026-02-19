‘The world’s brightest and best’: Canada Launches 14-Day PhD visas and PAL exemptions

The changes, in place from January 1, mark the clearest effort yet by the Mark Carney government to lure the “world’s brightest and best students” even as overall temporary immigration continues its sharp contraction. (File photo)

Canada has introduced sweeping simplifications for master’s and doctoral students at public universities, exempting them from both the national study-permit cap and the requirement for a provincial or territorial attestation letter (PAL/TAL). It has also rolled out ultra-fast 14-day processing for PhD applicants and their families.

The changes, in place from January 1, mark the clearest effort yet by the Mark Carney government to lure the “world’s brightest and best students” even as overall temporary immigration continues its sharp contraction.

According to official guidance from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada updated in December 2025, “Starting January 1, 2026, if you’re planning to attend a degree-granting program at the master’s or doctoral level at a public institution, you don’t need a provincial or territorial attestation letter (PAL or TAL) when applying for a study permit.”