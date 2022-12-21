The Wonder Woman from Jalandhar

Palak Midha, founder, Palak Notes, maybe an engineer by profession but she’s got her heart in nutrition, a field she has turned into a roaring business. Find out how she did it.

Tell us a bit about yourself

I am the founder of Palak Notes and a supplement advisor based out of Germany. I started my professional career as an electronic engineer in Germany. The natural desire to help others inspired me to start “Palak Notes,” a company that sells specially formulated health supplements. It was an idea that came to me after witnessing the hardship of the sufferers and my desire to offer a helping hand to them. I began reading about food and nutrition to help the malnourished get back to health. The more I learned about the issue, the more I became interested in it, and it eventually became my passion.

My roots

My roots are in Jalandhar. I did my schooling from Apeejay School in Jalandhar, and B.Tech in electronics and telecommunications (2003-07) from the College of Engineering in Roorkee. Later, I moved to Pune to do a MBA at the Balaji Institute of Telecom and Management (2007-09).

What made you start this company?

I founded this company because I couldn’t figure out why my parents’ health was declining. My mother had an auto-immune thyroid condition, while my father had chronic spondylitis. So, armed with my new knowledge, I began advising my parents on how to live a healthier lifestyle. I instructed them thoroughly on the foods they should and should not consume due to their individual health conditions. I used my knowledge and effort, and they took my counsel seriously and worked hard, and as the days went by, both of them began to lose weight and regain their energy. It was then that I decided to launch this company as a means to give back to society.

Why did you choose this region for your pilot?

First and foremost, I am an Indian, thus it was only natural for me to do something for the people of my country. Furthermore, people in our country are not well informed about the health benefits of additional supplementing in the body, and there is a widespread belief that supplements are harmful to one’s health. There was no one guiding people about the health benefits of supplements and the missing link they bridge in our health. It was difficult at first to educate and inform people, but I eventually succeeded and developed a brand that serves millions of women in India and other countries.

My accomplishments

I have a community of women known as Wonder Woman all over India. The community includes over 10,000 women from across the country. These are the women who have overcome their health difficulties with me and actively participate in our daily training sessions while also spreading the word about Palak Notes. Aside from that, I announced a new project called “I am Capable,” in which I am aiming to recruit housewives. My definition of women empowerment is financial independence, and I feel that this project will assist women in becoming financially independent while also improving their education and overall well-being. Recently, Harjot Singh Bains, Cabinet Minister in the Punjab Government, presented the business with the “Pride of Punjab 2022” Award for Excellence in Healthcare Products.

Plans for the Future

In the future, I want to spread awareness to stop people from going to the doctor for minor issues. They need to be educated on the effectiveness of herbal remedies, extracts, and at-home treatments. People need to try going natural. My goal is to make a better, disease-free, and active lifestyle accessible to everyone.

My daily fix

Advertisement

I practice yoga, meditation, and walking to reduce my stress. Helping the people and resolving their queries also helps me a lot in de-stressing. In addition, I try to be grateful for everything in my life, even the new day that I wake up to. When it’s difficult to be grateful, I try to pay attention to my senses. This meditation encourages me to practice gratitude by taking my time and focusing on my senses—what I see, hear, touch, smell, and taste.

(As told to Raakhi Jagga)