The woman from Phillaur who’s got designs on the world

Over two decades ago, a small town girl from Phillaur made waves in the male-dominated field of Architecture in the bustling city of Ludhiana. Today she is known for her beautiful buildings and bespoke furniture. Meet Shubham Poply, founder of Shubham Poply Designs and Furniture Indesign Pvt Ltd.

I ME MYSELF

I am a designer at heart. From very early in life, I was drawn towards the creative side, so choosing Architecture as profession came naturally to me. Those days, architecture was an obscure profession besides being a male-dominated field.

I belong to a family where education is regarded highly; my father, Dr. Rajinder Passi, has been my inspiration. He strongly believed in the power of education, discipline and moral values. He ran NGOs and funded the education of economically weaker students. His ideologies have helped me achieve success in life. I saw strong women in the form of my mother and sister; so, choosing a unique career was not an issue, I was raised by an independent woman who encouraged me to follow my dreams.

MY ROOTS

I belong to the small town of Phillaur. After completing my schooling from KVM school Ludhiana as one of the toppers, I went to Pune to study architecture and graduated from P.V.P College of Architecture in 2000. The reminder that I come from small town and have achieved a successful career by the sheer dint of hard work keeps me grounded and humble.

MY COMPANY

After my B.Arch. I decided to start my own design studio. I felt that while working for someone else, I will not be able to explore my creativity. So, I established my firm Shubham Poply Designs. My studio provides a wide range of design solutions for opulent houses, retail stores, restaurants, schools colleges and much more. The central drive of my practice is to create elegant and innovative designs which achieve utmost levels of aesthetics besides being sound on technical aspects. Being in the field for a few years I realised a dearth of good bespoke furniture in the market, so I founded my own furniture company (Furniture Indesign Pvt LTD) in the year 2008. I started manufacturing furniture from the terrace of my house with only 10 employees and over the years it has grown into a company which gives employment to more than 250 people. It is now recognised as one of the finest manufacturers of bespoke furniture in the region and has many elite clientele to its credit.

WHY I CHOSE THIS REGION

After studying in Pune I wanted to come back to my roots where I have a strong feeling of belonging. Punjab was developing at a fast pace and people were learning the importance of architects. I felt that these circumstances gave me an opportunity to mark my presence in this male dominated profession.

MY ACCOMPLISHMENTS

As an architect I have helped my clients turn their dream projects into reality, and a satisfied client is my biggest achievement. The joy that I see on my client’s face and their blessings hold much more value for me than any monetary benefits. My forte is that I help my client complete their project in the decided budget. I have successfully designed more than a million square feet of area in private and government projects. I strongly believe in Green Architecture and emphasise on ways to make buildings that are in tune with the environment. As an architect and entrepreneur, I always try to give back to my society by working closely on various NGO and Government projects.

CHALENGES IN BUSINESS

I believe “Challenges are what make life interesting and overcoming them is what makes life meaningful”.

Starting my career in a completely male dominated field I initially faced lots of challenges. Making the contractor, vendor and the labour understand what I was capable of and making them leave their age-old design elements and accepting my new ideas was a tough nut to crack; even clients were biased towards male architects and there was a clear disparity in terms of remuneration as well. Distant sites, all male colleagues and workers, time extensive meetings, made it very challenging because as a wife and a mother of two kids I had to look after my personal life too, but the loving support of my husband and understanding of my family helped me overcome these challenges.

PLANS FOR THE FUTURE

I aim to give my design firm and the manufacturing unit a global platform. We are in talks for few projects abroad, and working on expanding our design studio worldwide. Export of furniture is my next big plan; I want to take my brand all over the world and given the quality of our furniture, I am sure this shall be accomplished soon.

MY STRESSBUSTER

Having my family around is the best destress for me, I love spending time with both my sons either by engaging in some activities together, going on long drives, binging on our favourite food or chatting away. I enjoy cooking and creating new dishes for my family with ingredients from my kitchen garden which allows me to get closer to nature. Travelling is another passion that energises me and is fuel to my creative mind. Visiting different places and observing various architecture style fills me with enthusiasm to create so much more!