‘The way the infection is spreading, we will see a peak in a few days’

IN less than a week, Chandigarh has seen the number of Covid positive cases rising at an alarming rate, by reporting 70 cases on January 1, 96 cases on January 2, 75 cases on January 3 and 128 cases on January 4. The active cases in the city are 500 and the positivity rate in the last one week has risen to 4.80 per cent.

According to Prof G D Puri, dean and head of department of anaesthesia and intensive care, who has spearheaded the Covid-19 initiative at PGI, says this is a situation he has been fearing and warning about, urging people and authorities to understand the trends of Omicron across the world and take precautions and avoid another surge by taking immediate steps.

“If you see the graph in September 2020 and May 2021, you will see that the first peak came at 50,000, the second at 5 lakh and the way the infection is spreading across the country, we may experience a peak in another few days. Currently, 60 to 80 per cent of the cases in the country are of Omicron, which has a high transmissibility, as we are witnessing,” says Prof Puri.

The doctor adds that the narrative that we have 70 per cent sero positivity and a high immunisation rate and don’t need to worry is absolutely wrong. “Omicron infection can happen even if you have had previous infection or are immunised, though infection may be mild. Imagine if 40 per cent of those who are in the PGI emergency, who are already vulnerable and are also not vaccinated, are infected by someone who is positive with the new variant, but asymptomatic, so many patients will have to go to the Covid Care Centre. Once again, the high number of admissions will put a pressure on the health infrastructure, staff and the beds will get occupied. The next couple of days will be crucial, for even if mild, it will spread to others and we are already witnessing a high number of breakthrough infections, for the immunocompromised don’t get full benefit of vaccines and are vulnerable. We need to flatten the curve by testing and isolating, and ensuring strict curbs, restrictions and dedicated facilities for isolation.

The doubling rate is high, and people must avoid crowded places, going out without masks and maintaining strict social distancing,” adds Prof Puri.

The last one week has also witnessed a high number of Covid infections among health care workers at PGI, with the last four days recording more than 70 infections. The HCWs, points out Dr Puri, are getting infected first, also because they are tested immediately and there is no laxity in this regard.

For the last few days, adds Dr P V M Lakshmi, Professor, Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGI, there has been a high increase in cases, and as far as the third wave is concerned, it will be easier to understand the pattern of cases and virus in the coming days and at the moment, people need to be responsible and check spread of infection.

As far as hospitalisation is concerned, according to Prof Sudhir Garg, Medical Superintendent, GMCH-32, the hospital has one positive patient, who is co-morbid. “In three-four days we will know the trend of hospitalisation, though we are prepared with a buffer stock of medicines, beds, oxygen and ventilator beds,” says Prof Garg, adding that two residents tested positive on Tuesday. In PGI, out of 46 Covid beds, 31 are occupied and in GMSH-16, out of 41 beds, 16 are occupied.

Severe sore throat, spikes of fever common symptoms

An acute rise in new positive cases, nearly all doubly vaccinated are presenting with increased incidence of severe sore throat, headache, one or two spikes of fever and nasal symptoms of cold, says Dr Zafar Ahmad, Senior Consultant, Department of Pulmonology, and Critical Care Medicine, Fortis Hospital. History of suspected contact duration is of around three to four days. “This is probably the third wave but still not much hospitalisation is happening,” adds Dr Ahmad.