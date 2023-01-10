The voice of Punjab in Canada

Name: Maninder Singh Gill

Claim to fame:

I am the CEO of Radio India. A pioneer of modern Punjabi broadcasting in Canada, it brought Punjabi music and culture to the Canadian soil by organising musical shows. I am also a social activist for the Punjabi community issues worldwide and a strong advocate of Indo-Canadian co-operation.

Roots in Punjab:

I come from Sherpur village in Nakodar Punjab

The move to Canada : My family moved to Canada in 1979 when I was a young boy.

Challenges:

There was rampant racism against Indians at that time, we had to fight hard for equal rights.

What is it that you miss the most about Punjab :

These days people to people connection between India and Canada is great, you get all things Punjabi, be it in terms of culture or food in Canada. What I miss the most of praying at the Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple).

What is it about Punjab that pains/disappoints you the most :

Punjab has made a lot of progress since we left, one thing that pains me the most is we the people of Punjab have no sense of ownership of Punjab. It is our duty to be good citizens, keep our surroundings clean, create a healthy society.

What is it that Punjab can replicate from Canada:

Urban planning in Canada is great, Punjabi cities have a lot to learn in proper town planning, especially the drainage system.

Secret Sauce:

I have always been bold , and I never shy away from calling a spade a spade, that is the secret of my success though it can also cause harm at times!

My daily fix:

Radio India

Looking ahead:

The journalistic ethos have faded to the background these days, I plan to create great informative content for our listeners. Friends of Canada & India Foundation, will continue to work for strengthening the Indo-Canadian ties.

(As told to Anju Agnihotri Chaba)