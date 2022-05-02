‘The Saviour: Brig Pritam Singh’ wins best documentary award

A documentary-drama based on the life of the hero of the first war in Poonch, Brig Pritam Singh, won the Best Punjabi Documentary Award at the 12th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2022 held in Noida on April 30.

“The Saviour: Brig Pritam Singh” has been produced by UT-based Karanvir Singh Sibia and has been written and directed by Dr Paramjeet Singh Kattu.

The 80-minute documentary-drama captures the bravery of the Indian Army under the leadership of then Col Pritam Singh, who led the 1 PARA Kumaon regiment and fought against the Pakistan Army in the battle of Shelatang on November 7, 1947. The regiment was able to recapture Baramullah, Uri, and later moved to Poonch with just 419 troops and liberated 600 miles of area from invaders from across the border, and saved the lives of over 55,000 refugees.

Sibia says Singh was the true saviour of Poonch, whose story needed to be shared with the younger generation. The film also briefly covers the great escape during World War II, when as Captain in the British Army, Pritam Singh was captured in Singapore, from where he escaped and treaded treacherous 3,300 miles for six months on foot through Malaya, Thailand, and Burma to reach the Indian border.

Sibia said that there is a need for more support from the government authorities and private financers to fund such projects. Kattu is an award-winning writer and director and Professor of Punjabi at LPU, Jalandhar, and has made four award-winning film projects.

Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival celebrates the birth anniversary of the legendary filmmaker Phalke on April 30 every year for the last 12 years..