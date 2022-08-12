scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

The rise and fall of the Kakas — and Akali Dal

This seismic shift in the Akali ideology, while procuring power for the party for 15 years in the state, also carried in it the seeds of the existential crisis which it faces today. Parkash Singh Badal took oath as CM of Punjab with a galaxy of national leaders in attendance. Sikh politics moved from anti-Centre to a cooperative federalism.


August 12, 2022 3:01:59 am
Parkash Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Sikh party to a Punjabi party, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsParkash Singh Badal and Surjeet Singh Barnala. (Archive)

Written by Harsukhinder S Badal

The year 1997 proved to be a watershed year for Shiromani Akali Dal. Post-militancy, the leadership of Parkash Singh Badal changed the ethno-religious agenda of the Akalis and sought to seek support based on development and governance. The Akali Dal mega rally in Moga changed the party charter from that of a Sikh party to a Punjabi party. The party broadbased its core constituency of peasantry to include urban Hindus and a chunk of Dalit votes by tying up with Bharatiya Janata party (previously the Jana Sangh).

This seismic shift in the Akali ideology, while procuring power for the party for 15 years in the state, also carried in it the seeds of the existential crisis which it faces today. Parkash Singh Badal took oath as CM of Punjab with a galaxy of national leaders in attendance. Sikh politics moved from anti-Centre to a cooperative federalism. The new CM had an populist, all-inclusive agenda. But the first promise he broke was with the Sikh diaspora hoping to pinpoint the blame for faulty and destructive policies that were the hallmark of the period of militancy. He went back on his promise to hold a judicial enquiry into the decade-long militancy by remarking that “it would open old wounds” and it was a time for hope. Petals were showered when he reached his office in the civil secretariat for the first time after taking oath.

Also Read |A Look Back At History Of Shiromani Akali Dal: Party of jathedars and morchas formed to promote, protect panth, Sikhi

As the Akali leadership started getting comfortable with power, its character underwent a drastic change. The cadre-driven democratic setup of the party turned strongly dynastic. From the rustic, honest and simple ‘jathedar’ system, decision making now started resting with family members of the newly appointed Cabinet ministers. The party was now in the grip of “Kaka jis” which resulted in the Congress-isation of the Akali Dal.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’Premium
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where allPremium
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...

Between 1997 and 2017, the party enjoyed power for 15 years, thanks to Badal’s strategic alliance with BJP. The combination of rural Sikh vote with urban Hindu vote was an electoral jackpot, but ironically instead of strengthening the party, it weakened the party which was inundated  with profit-seekers and sycophants. There were numerous instances of ‘son-rise’ as children of party veterans rushed to enjoy the spoils of power. They monopolised positions in the government as well as in the party, down to the district level.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The cadre felt marginalised, having to play second fiddle to Kakajis half their age. As the party policies grew more liberal, its core electoral base of peasantry and urban Khatri voters was called upon to make more and more compromises with their traditional ideology.

Then the mantle of the party president passed on from Parkash Singh Badal to his son Sukhbir Singh Badal. It was for the first time in the history of the party that a son succeeded his father as president.

Advertisement

Then came the desecration or ‘beadbi’ of Sri Guru Granth Sahib. A series of such incidents began in October 2015, with the first one reported from Bargari  village in Faridkot district. During the subsequent protests by the sangat, police resorted to unprovoked firing on  unarmed protesters killing two and injuring scores of others. The Badal government was seen dragging its feet in pursuing the matter with nobody from the Akali hierarchy visiting the bereaved families. The core base of the party was enraged, and in the ensuing assembly elections of 2017,  Akali Dal was unable to even claim the mantle of the main opposition party, which was claimed by Aam Aadmi Party, fighting its first Assembly polls in Punjab.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

But the worst was still to come. With the party president failing to win back its support base, it could win only two seats out of 13 in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. All eyes were now trained on the 2022 assembly polls. But before that, a part of Akali Dal under the leadership of Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa parted ways with the Badals to team up with the BJP. Punjab went to polls this winter with all the parties hoping against hope to become the single largest grouping. The results stunned even the most astute observers of the state. The Aam Admi party received a thumping mandate of 92 legislators, while Akali Dal was all but decimated with just 3 out of 117 seats. Almost its entire leadership was wiped out with even the patriarch Parkash Singh Badal losing from his pocket borough of Lambi.

More from Chandigarh
Advertisement

(The author has remained an office-bearer of Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) from 1999 to 2017. He is now in Aam Aadmi Party)

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 03:01:59 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

2

Economy losing money, freebies distribution a 'serious issue': Supreme Court

3

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

4

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

5

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accepts resignation of doctor 'humiliated' by minister

Featured Stories

Remembering an older generation of Indian chess champions
Remembering an older generation of Indian chess champions
The Portuguese Civil Code of 1867 is a colonial burden on Goa
The Portuguese Civil Code of 1867 is a colonial burden on Goa
Explained: Why is Europe keeping a watchful eye on deepening Russia-Turke...
Explained: Why is Europe keeping a watchful eye on deepening Russia-Turke...
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
Rajinikanth meeting with Governor triggers an old guessing game: will he,...
Rajinikanth meeting with Governor triggers an old guessing game: will he,...
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes
PB Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Opinion

PB Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar

Premium
A Dhaka Hindu and a Kolkata Muslim recount what Independence meant to them
Voices of Partition

A Dhaka Hindu and a Kolkata Muslim recount what Independence meant to them

Premium
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes

Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes

KL Rahul to lead India in ODI series against Zimbabwe

KL Rahul to lead India in ODI series against Zimbabwe

Sajjid Chinoy: 'Rupee is a better-performing currency against dollar on a trade-weighted basis'

Sajjid Chinoy: 'Rupee is a better-performing currency against dollar on a trade-weighted basis'

Premium
My India, my Pakistan
Opinion

My India, my Pakistan

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop Advani's rath yatra
Rewind & Replay

Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop Advani's rath yatra

Smoking-on-plane video: Union Minister says probe underway

Smoking-on-plane video: Union Minister says probe underway

Mumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides 

Mumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement