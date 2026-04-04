From de-facto Punjab CM to a ‘compromised’ leader: The rise and fall of Raghav Chadha

Raghav Chadha rise and fall in AAP traces his journey from Punjab’s power centre to being sidelined amid internal shifts and leadership decisions.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
6 min readApr 4, 2026 09:50 AM IST
Raghav Chadha rise and fall within AAP reflects shifting power dynamics, from being a key strategist in Punjab to facing sidelining in party leadership and governance roles. (File Photo)Raghav Chadha rise and fall within AAP reflects shifting power dynamics, from being a key strategist in Punjab to facing sidelining in party leadership and governance roles. (File Photo)
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He was once labelled the de-facto chief minister of Punjab, much to the chagrin of Bhagwant Mann, who helmed the post following the Aam Aadmi Party’s landslide win in 2022 Assembly elections. Four years later, the tables have turned with Mann terming Chadha a “compromised” leader.

For Chadha, who came to be known as the backroom strategist who helped script the AAP’s historic rise in Punjab ahead of 2022 polls, life has come a full circle.

In the run-up to the 2022 elections, Chadha emerged as one of the most influential figures in the party’s state unit. Though Mann became CM, Chadha, a young, articulate strategist, was widely viewed as the party’s troubleshooter and de-facto CM in Punjab’s political circles.

He played a key role in candidate selection, campaign messaging, and organisational structuring, earning the trust of party chief Arvind Kejriwal. His elevation to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab in 2022 further cemented his stature as AAP’s national face with deep influence in the state. He was given a posh official Punjab government bungalow in Sector 2 of Chandigarh, close to CM’s official residence. The house number 50 was also known as a power den. He went around the state with Punjab Police security, held meetings with bureaucrats, was even the final authority to effect administrative rejig and transfer IAS and IPS officers.

The Opposition frowned, calling him an “extra-constitutional body” at that time. The fact that he chaired important governance meetings of bureaucrats, often invited criticism for the AAP-led government. On July 11, 2022, he was appointed as chairman of a temporary government advisory committee. He was tasked with advising on matters of public importance, specifically finance and the implementation of pro-people initiatives.

The government appointed him as an Advisor to the Government of Punjab amid a flurry of allegations that he was running the show in the border state. “He wielded absolute power. The Personnel department was with Chadha. He was effecting transfers and handling all affairs of the government. All the bureaucrats used to visit his house. He would chair the meetings without CM Mann being absent,” recalled Iqbal Singh, a former spokesperson of AAP , who later rebelled and quit.

Also Read | Why Raghav Chadha lost AAP’s trust: Inside the disconnect between party, Arvind Kejriwal’s former protégé

“They wanted to make him the Super CM by appointing him as chairman of the advisory committee. The proposal was sent for legal advice. The legal advice said that he cannot be made the chairman as it would be unconstitutional. Anmol Rattan Singh was the AG then. He had to resign,” said Iqbal Singh. Anmol Rattan Singh had resigned citing personal reasons.

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The run-up to 2024 Lok Sabha elections scripted a different story for Punjab and Chadha both. Before the elections, when Kejriwal was arrested on March 21, 2024, in the alleged excise scam, Chadha left for the UK to get an eye surgery for an emergency situation. He returned in May-end, staying absent from the party’s campaign during most part of the canvassing. He held a few rallies in Punjab as the elections were scheduled on June 1.

Ever since, his visits have decreased. After AAP lost Delhi Assembly elections in February 2025, Chadha’s visits to Punjab turned infrequent as Manish Sisodia was appointed incharge of AAP affairs in March 2025. Chadha was seldom seen in governance meetings. Sisodia and Satyendar Jain literally took over the decision making. In late 2025, he was asked to vacate the official bungalow. Chadha did not waste much time. He visited Punjab during floods last year.

The clearest sign of his diminished clout came on Thursday when AAP removed him as its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, replacing him with Ashok Mittal. The move, officially presented as an organisational change, was interpreted as sidelining. The situation escalated when Chadha publicly reacted, saying he had been “silenced, not defeated,” hinting at internal suppression. Chadha also alleged he was prevented from speaking in Parliament.

An AAP insider on Friday alleged that Chadha, once the party’s and party chief Arvind Kejriwal’s blue-eyed boy, had tried to get himself designated as the party’s Leader in the Rajya Sabha when Sanjay Singh was behind bars following his arrest in the Delhi excise policy case in October 2023. This and his actions over the past year had influenced the party’s decision, he added.

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“One of the biggest factors that appears to have weighed on the party’s senior leadership is Chadha engaging in behind-the-scenes manoeuvring to get himself designated the AAP’s Leader in the Rajya Sabha when Sanjay ji was behind bars following his arrest in the excise policy case in October 2023. When this failed, he went to Punjab, where he started throwing his weight around and interfered in government matters by citing his closeness to the national leadership in Delhi,” said an AAP leader.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu criticised the AAP for removing Chadha as its Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha, describing it as a “use and throw” policy. Bittu alleged that AAP dictates a one-man show where leaders are discarded after serving their utility, predicting more such exits

Chadha’s trajectory, his rise and fall from being one of AAP’s most visible young leaders and a key architect of its Punjab victory to now facing apparent sidelining raises questions about his future. For now, Chadha remains AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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