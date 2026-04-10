The ‘Lion of Ladakh’ falls: Colonel Sonam Wangchuk, the Kargil hero awarded with Maha Vir Chakra, passes away

Colonel Sonam Wangchuk (Retd), a decorated war hero known for his extraordinary bravery during the Kargil War, passed away early on Friday following a heart attack. The 61-year-old, fondly remembered as the ‘Lion of Ladakh’, breathed his last at his residence in Leh, leaving behind a legacy of courage and service to the nation.

Wangchuk, a recipient of the prestigious Maha Vir Chakra, was widely respected for his leadership and valour during one of India’s most challenging military conflicts. Then a Major in the Indian Army, he led Ladakh Scouts troops across the treacherous, glaciated heights of Chorbat La on May 30, 1999, without artillery support. His successful mission marked one of the earliest victories for Indian forces during the Kargil conflict, setting the tone for subsequent operations.

Dr Sonam Angchuk, the colonel’s brother-in-law, told The Indian Express that he had been complaining of chest pain and discomfort for the last few days. “His father expired this January. So, he had come here [Leh, Ladakh] around March 25th for the prayers and other rituals we do. I now feel that since many relatives and friends were visiting him to express their condolences, he might be under stress,” he said.

“For the last few days, he had been complaining of chest pain. Yesterday, about 2.30 pm, I took him to the Army hospital, where he underwent ECG, ultrasound and other tests. The test results were normal. He was feeling fine. We came back home and were supposed to go for an Echocardiogram today. Last evening, I gave him a few muscle relaxants and then we went to sleep. Early morning, today, the person who gives him his morning cup of hot water/tea went to his room and found that he was not responsive. He raised an alarm. We all rushed to Sonam’s room and found that he was no more,” he added.

Dr Angchuk said that Wangchuk’s wife, Padma Angmo, is a UT cadre civil servant and currently posted in Delhi. The couple’s son, Riggyal Otvum, is an IIM graduate and works in Bengaluru. Wangchuk’s mother stays in Leh.

Speaking about the last rites, Dr Angchuk explained that in Buddhism, monks arrive to conduct rituals. It is only then that a date is fixed for the final rites.

Sonam 1 and Sonam 2: In recognition of a Major’s bravery

Born on January 27, 1964, to Sonam Wangyal, Wangchuk completed his schooling at Modern School, New Delhi. An active sports enthusiast in his youth, he participated in cross-country marathons before deciding to pursue a career in the armed forces. He left his graduation midway at Sri Venkateswara College to join the Army and was commissioned into the Assam Regiment on September 4, 1987. He was later deputed to the Ladakh Scouts, known as the ‘Snow Warriors’.

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The Ladakh Scouts played a pivotal role in the Kargil War and were honoured with a Unit Citation by then Army chief V P Malik for their exemplary performance.

The Kargil War began in 1999 following the Lahore Declaration, when Pakistani forces occupied strategic heights along the Line of Control. Hostilities escalated after intrusions were detected on May 3, leading to coordinated military action, including air strikes by the Indian Air Force and the launch of Operation Vijay by the Indian Army. The conflict concluded on July 26, 1999, after intense fighting.

One of the most critical sectors during the war was Chorbat La in the Batalik sub-sector, situated at an altitude of 18,000 feet. The area held immense strategic importance due to its proximity to National Highway 1A and its historical use as an infiltration route.

Wangchuk was tasked with securing Chorbat La and establishing an observation post under extreme weather conditions. Demonstrating exceptional leadership, he led a small team through deep snow and hostile terrain. On May 30, 1999, he engaged enemy troops, killing two soldiers and forcing others to retreat.

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He later reinforced another observation post under heavy artillery fire and imminent attack. After hours of intense combat, Wangchuk led an assault on an enemy-held position, successfully capturing it and killing six enemy soldiers.

In recognition of his bravery, two posts in the sector—‘Sonam 1’ and ‘Sonam 2’—were named after him. His actions during the conflict earned him the Maha Vir Chakra, India’s second-highest wartime gallantry award.

Colonel Wangchuk (Retd) is remembered as a symbol of resilience and heroism, whose courage in the face of extreme adversity continues to inspire generations of soldiers and citizens alike.