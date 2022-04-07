The Kashmir Files is a ‘drama’ movie: censor board in RTI reply

In response to an RTI application by PP Kapoor, a Haryana-based activist, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has stated that the “The Kashmir Files” movie falls in the category of “drama” adding that “there is no mention of commercial/documentary in CBFC record”.

The board also mentions that it is an “A” category movie and is restricted to adults. In reply to the queries of RTI activist PP Kapoor on April 1, CBFC’s senior regional officer (Mumbai) and Central Public Information Officer Nagraj Kulkarni said, “As per the records of CBFC, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a feature file in the genre ‘drama’. There is no mention of a commercial/documentary in CBFC record.”

Kapoor had also sought certified copies of all records with file notings pertaining to the permission/license granted to the film by CBFC. However, Kulkarni mentioned that this information “cannot be provided under the provisions of RTI Act” adding “the same are protected from disclosure under rule 22 (4) of Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 1983”.

Surprised by the disclosure in response to the RTI query, Kapoor questioned whether a movie which falls in category “A” and “drama” should be promoted by making it tax-free? Kapoor also alleged that the movie was promoted “intentionally for polarisation of votes by misleading people”. The activist added that the posters of a “A” category movie should clearly mention that it is meant only for the adults.