The House of Punjab: A car whiz, antique collector & an MLA

A four-time Congress councillor in Ludhiana Municipal Corporation and former district president of Ludhiana Congress urban, Gurpreet Bassi Gogi quit Congress after 22 years to join AAP ahead of Punjab elections in February this year, and was given a ticket from Ludhiana West. A first-time MLA, he defeated former Congress minister and two-time MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu by more than 7000 votes. Gogi contested his first election as a councillor on Congress ticket in 2002 and won four MC elections thereafter. A businessman with diverse commercial interests such as a private hostel, gun house and taxi service, Gogi says he decided to switch to AAP because “hard work wasn’t paying” in Congress and there was “no promotion of dedicated workers.”

A day in life: After becoming MLA, Gogi spends his day meeting people, making it a point to visit protest sites in his constituency. For instance, recently he attended protests of PAU and GADVASU students and arranged their meetings with the CM in Chandigarh. He also conducts surprise checks at public service offices such as grain distribution depots and transport office where people queue up for pending works. “We got the license of a depot cancelled for fleecing the poor,” he says.

Work accomplished: Gogi lists re-carpeting of roads, renovation of parks, streetlights, green belts, and leisure valleys as some of his achievements. “Roads which were not laid for decades and railway under bridges (RUBs) have been completed now. I have also tried to resolve the issues of students as both PAU and GADVASU fall in my constituency,” says Gogi.

Work in progress: Smart City projects, 24×7 canal water supply, Buddha Nullah rejuvenation are some of the projects that are still in the pipeline.

Challenges: “Lack of greenery, traffic congestion and pollution are major challenges in my largely urban constituency,” says Gogi. “We are working on massive plantation drives and replacement of autorickshaws with e-rickshaws to ease pollution and traffic problem.’’ He adds, “Mine is a unique constituency with businessmen, shopkeepers, universities such as PAU, GADVASU, large hospitals such as DMCH etc but one common problem–lack of greenery and traffic congestion. Streamlining autorickshaw movement will be my priority and my target is to convert all diesel-run autos to CNG.”

Controversies: Just around a month after AAP stormed to power in Punjab, Gogi who had come on a scooter to file his nomination papers caught many eyeballs when he arrived for a meeting on his swanky yellow Porsche. Opposition took potshots over AAP’s claim that its MLAs were “aam aadmi”. Gogi, however, contends that his collection of vintage and luxury vehicles is no secret. “I love collecting cars and weapons. I pay income tax. The Bajaj Priya scooter I used for filing nomination is special because my mother had gifted it to me. As long as I am working for the people and paying my taxes, it should not matter if I travel in an Ambassador or a Porsche,” he says.

Claim to fame: While campaigning for Punjab polls, he did everything possible to get rid of his Congress leader image of 22 years. From cleaning roads to coming to file nomination papers on a scooter, he did it all to fit in with his new AAP image.

By the way: Gogi is passionate about guns, wheels and all things antique. He has an enviable collection of vintage cars. His antique collection includes guns, postal tickets, coins and books.