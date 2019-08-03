The Gurukul, Panchkula: Throw a beej ball, and a tree will start taking shape

Now city residents can just “throw a beej ball” and a tree would be planted.

In a unique initiative to increase the green cover in and around the region, a Panchkula school has brought “seed balls” and given to all its students and parents requesting them just to “throw” these balls anywhere they feel and a tree would be planted. The concept is said to be the first of its kind here.

The Gurukul, Panchkula, has got these balls from Mumbai. Each of these balls is a mix of clay, compost and seeds from plants native to Indian climate. They are the beginnings of a natural ecosystem.

The various outdoor and indoor native plant species, seeds of which are there in these balls are Papaya, Gulmohar, Bamboo, Neem, Tomato, Chilli, Marigold, Brinjal, Tulsi and Cassia.

“Scattering beej balls is an easy way to help a struggling ecosystem. If you scatter native plant seeds, they are often eaten up by insects, birds and rodents or washed away by the rain, but these seeds are protected inside a ball,” said Sanjay Thareja, the chairman of The Gurukul chain of schools.

When it rains, the clay in the ball holds the water and helps the seeds to germinate. When the seeds germinate, the compost helps the seedling grow.

What people have to do is find a sunny abandoned field or any sunny area that won’t be mowed. “All they need to do is throw them! They don’t need to plant them or bury them. Nature would take care of the rest! The school distributed about 900 beej balls to its students on Friday,” Thareja added.

Nearly 5,000 beej balls will be distributed to all the students and parents in the coming week. This has been done in association with ‘the tree box’, an initiative by India Organic Society, Mumbai, that has joined this revolution of growing more trees.

A horticulturist on the condition of anonymity said that this is a nice concept and idea of throwing seeds was prevalent in the hills.