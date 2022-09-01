scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

The Flowers in Her Room: Class IX student pens a book of plays

The plays entitled 'The Emptiness Inside the Heart', 'Twelve Apples', 'When She Opened Her Eyes', 'The Silence of Her Lips', and 'Louis the Sixteenth' are based on human emotions and their conflicts.

Nikasha Luthra with her book in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express photo)

“The Flowers in Her Room”, a book consisting of five short plays, penned by Nikasha Luthra, a Class IX student of Vivek High School, was unveiled during a press conference at Hotel Mountview here on Wednesday.

Nikasha was accompanied by her father Deepak Luthra and mother Nisha Luthra who is also founder of The Narrators, a performing arts society.

The plays entitled ‘The Emptiness Inside the Heart’, ‘Twelve Apples’, ‘When She Opened Her Eyes’, ‘The Silence of Her Lips’, and ‘Louis the Sixteenth’ are based on human emotions and their conflicts.

The final piece is a play that depicts the mood of a young man when he suddenly becomes a king. While ‘Louis the Sixteenth’ is in English, the rest are written in a mix of Hindi and English.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã...Premium
UPSC Key-August 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã...
In the duel between ‘real’ Sena and ‘fake’ Sena, ...Premium
In the duel between ‘real’ Sena and ‘fake’ Sena, ...
The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union: Key event...Premium
The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union: Key event...
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire

Explaining the difference between story-writing and playwriting, Nikasha said that in a play, many characters have to be tied up. Presenting that narrative on stage in a given timeframe is a challenge in itself. Regarding her next book, Nikasha said that she is working on a murder mystery.

When asked about her inspiration, Nikqsha said her mother is closely associated with theatre, her father constantly encourages her, and her theatre Guru has left a deep impact on her soul and mind.

More from Chandigarh

Two of her plays — ‘The Emptiness Inside the Heart’ and ‘Twelve Apples’ — will be staged at the Mini Auditorium of the Tagore Theatre on September 2, besides the formal release of her book.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 01:07:34 am
Next Story

Police arrest 2 with 1.4 kg opium

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Why Suryakumar Yadav is bigger than Team India's Big 3

Why Suryakumar Yadav is bigger than Team India's Big 3

KCR's hat: Politicians' headgear that turned heads

KCR's hat: Politicians' headgear that turned heads

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

Suryakumar Yadav makes professional cricket look like gully cricket on steroids

Suryakumar Yadav makes professional cricket look like gully cricket on steroids

Death of Mikhail Gorbachev: Tragic hero
Opinion

Death of Mikhail Gorbachev: Tragic hero

Explained: Why has US grounded its Chinook helicopters

Explained: Why has US grounded its Chinook helicopters

Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã’

Premium
As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

Premium
How Pakistan monster flood is different from what India is experiencing

How Pakistan monster flood is different from what India is experiencing

Premium
Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement