The Flowers in Her Room: Class IX student pens a book of plays

“The Flowers in Her Room”, a book consisting of five short plays, penned by Nikasha Luthra, a Class IX student of Vivek High School, was unveiled during a press conference at Hotel Mountview here on Wednesday.

Nikasha was accompanied by her father Deepak Luthra and mother Nisha Luthra who is also founder of The Narrators, a performing arts society.

The plays entitled ‘The Emptiness Inside the Heart’, ‘Twelve Apples’, ‘When She Opened Her Eyes’, ‘The Silence of Her Lips’, and ‘Louis the Sixteenth’ are based on human emotions and their conflicts.

The final piece is a play that depicts the mood of a young man when he suddenly becomes a king. While ‘Louis the Sixteenth’ is in English, the rest are written in a mix of Hindi and English.

Explaining the difference between story-writing and playwriting, Nikasha said that in a play, many characters have to be tied up. Presenting that narrative on stage in a given timeframe is a challenge in itself. Regarding her next book, Nikasha said that she is working on a murder mystery.

When asked about her inspiration, Nikqsha said her mother is closely associated with theatre, her father constantly encourages her, and her theatre Guru has left a deep impact on her soul and mind.

Two of her plays — ‘The Emptiness Inside the Heart’ and ‘Twelve Apples’ — will be staged at the Mini Auditorium of the Tagore Theatre on September 2, besides the formal release of her book.