The consumer court throws out complaint against Haryana bus driver for smoking

Parjapat said that he is highly allergic to cigarrette smoke and tobacco products, but the driver smoked in the bus after stopping the vehicle at Patiala Chowk.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh has dismissed the complaint of a Hisar native against a Haryana Roadways driver for smoking in the bus, and stated, “force or compulsion cannot lead to a hundred per cent success in uprooting this social evil.”

The commission was hearing the complaint of one Ashok Kumar Parjapat of Hisar (Haryana), alleging that on July 1, 2019, he travelled from Jind to Kaithal in a Haryana Roadways bus. Parjapat said that he is highly allergic to cigarrette smoke and tobacco products, but the driver smoked in the bus after stopping the vehicle at Patiala Chowk.

He added that he felt uncomfortable and requested the driver to stop smoking while reminding him that smoking in public spaces was an offence. The driver stopped smoking and the conductor of the bus also assured Parjapat that he would not allow the driver to smoke in the bus anymore.

Parjapat said that he complained about the same to Haryana Roadways, who after conducting an inquiry, imposed a fine of Rs 200 only on the driver, following which he moved to the Commission at Chandigarh.

“…the driver of the Bus was fined with Rs 200, so he has already been punished. As such the imposition of any further cost or fine upon the same person/driver for the same fault/act, would amount to double jeopardy whereby one person cannot be punished twice for the same offence,” said the commission.