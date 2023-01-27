The cop who loves to write

Written by Om Kumar Thakur and Moumita Tarafdar

A cop, a profit writer, a singer, a musician, photographer, and an advocate. Rajbir Deswal wears many hats with a rare elan. The joint director of Haryana Police Academy has added another book — Anta: Kahani Ek Zamane Ki — to his collection of 20 books. And it took him, hold your breath, a mere fifteen days.

Those who have been following Deswal’s writings in newspapers or on the social media — he has over 4000 published articles in dailies —won’t be surprised. Deswal has a flair for words. Sitting in a book-lined room, he recounts how he was in the seventh grade when he fell in love with words. “I typed my name on the typewriter, and was thrilled with the outcome. Soon afterwards, he penned a poem of six stanzas, that earned him the appreciation of his teachers. And Deswal, the writer, was born. He continued writing in college and started his working life as a journalist in Real India, a magazine in Delhi.

Even when he changed tacks from journalism to the Haryana police, there was no pause in his writing. Policing, he says, didn’t come in the way of his other interests. As the went by, he nurtured his passion for singing, playing the keyboard, and mouth organ. His passion for travelling and photography is visible on his social handles.

A collection of short stories, or rather anecdotes from his life in his native village of Anta, his latest book is an intimate look at his life till his teens. It traces the joys and sorrows of a young boy growing up in a village, quite like Swami and his Friends by RK Narayanan.

Deswal says he gets his inspiration from the moment. Words of encouragement from his friends and family also spur him on.

After Anta, friends and strangers have been calling him to tell him how his stories evoke nostalgia for the 1960. Deswal says he enjoys writing about the traditions and culture of Haryana. Ask him about his favourite work, and Deswal says he likes them all, for they contain fond memories of his life. And for his readers, here is some good news: Deswal is working on two more books.