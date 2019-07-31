The chain: where waste segregation is lacking

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is all set to table the draft plastic waste management bylaws in the general house meeting on Wednesday where it makes mandatory segregation of plastic waste at the household level. Newsline takes a look at the status of the normal waste segregation project which kicked off two years ago. In urban areas, villages and colonies, no segregation is taking place on the ground because even if the resident gives segregated waste, it turns out to be a “mixed waste” at the level of garbage collector who overturns the same at Sehaj Safai kendras and then the garbage processing plant.

Municipal Commissioner KK Yadav said that here the problem is that garbage collectors are not under the Municipal Corporation and that is why they are unable to fix the responsibility of collectors who are not collecting segregated waste. Yadav said that segregation is picking up in 13 villages recently brought under the civic body as it is MC’s own garbage collection vehicles which transport the segregated waste from the resident to the processing plant.

IN URBAN AREAS AND COLONIES

The chain

level 1

Resident — if gives segregated waste in two bins- green waste in green bin and dry waste in blue bin- turns into mixed waste at the level of collector.

level 2

Garbage collector — as no segregated cart , collector dumps segregated waste in his cart in a mixed form.

level 3

Sehaj Safai Kendra — even as two bins put up- collectors dump mixed waste here.

level 4

Reaches garbage processing plant at Dadumajra in mixed manner.

Villages catching up with segregation gradually

For 13 villages recently shifted to Municipal Corporation, civic body has purchased 99 vehicles with double bins where segregated waste is collected. Here, the MC owned vehicles directly the segregated waste from the resident to the garbage plant.

The chain

level 1

Resident — segregating waste at household level.

level 2

MC’s Garbage collectors — Resident gives segregated waste to Garbage collection vehicle- with two bins.

level 3

Reaches garbage processing

plant at Dadumajra in a segregated

manner.