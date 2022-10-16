scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

‘The Bilkis case is about all of us, the society we are’: Mahua Moitra at KSLF

Mahua Moitra, Member of Parliament and Revati Laul, activist and author were in conversation with Samar Harlankar, in a session titled, ‘Cry, The Beloved Country’, where they brought the spotlight on the Bilkis Bano gangrape of 2002.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra. (Twitter/@MahuaMoitra)

The second day of the Khushwant Singh Literary Festival (KSLF) began on a profound note, with the first half of the morning focused on the environment, politics of hate, and the power of music. ‘The Tiger of the Sunderbans’ was the opening session of the ongoing three-day festival at the Kasauli Club, with author and BBC broadcaster Paul Waters in conversation with Amitav Ghosh, with the conversation resonating the theme of the festival, ‘The Climate of Change: Still sprightly @75?’. “My writing reflects my deep affinity with nature, the present planetary crisis of climate change, the weaponization of nature, the catastrophic events which have made species disappear, etc.,” Ghosh said.

Mahua Moitra, Member of Parliament and Revati Laul, activist and author were in conversation with Samar Harlankar, in a session titled, ‘Cry, The Beloved Country’, where they brought the spotlight on the Bilkis Bano gangrape of 2002, and how the case not only speaks volumes of the state of the country, but also the mindset of the current citizens of India, a cause of concern.

“The schizophrenic society that we are, the silence and the fantasies of hate we have are playing through the attackers. We are part of this society too. The politics we are practicing, is a performance of hate,” said Moitra.

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 08:37:52 am
