The Big Carnival celebrates young entrepreneurs in the making

SATURDAY WITNESSED a celebration of young ambition and youthful aspirations of students who dream to establish themselves as entrepreneurs in the future through The Big Carnival, an exhibition and an entrepreneurial fest aimed at helping the future business people understand the ins and outs of the business world in an entertaining and involving manner. A day-long exhibition was set up at the Chandigarh Club by Three Cheers, a group of young event planners, where aspiring entrepreneurs as young as 14 showcased their marketing skills.

Anurag Choudhary, 19, one of the organisers of The Big Carnival said, “It is not just an exhibition but an entrepreneurship competition and we have been grading the teams involved in this with points from around two months ago on various things such as promotion and planning. At the end of the day, we plan to determine a winner out of all the stalls on the basis of votes by visitors and the profit they made, which we will be tracking through the bill books that we have issued to each stall. We hope to encourage the art, marketing skills and entrepreneurial abilities of the youngsters, most of who are still teenagers, and give them an early start.”

He added, “We have around 20 to 25 stalls which are completely run by teams of around five to ten students. Although the target age group of our event mainly comprised youngsters of around 13 to 23 years of age, but due to the involvement of private entrepreneurs and an NGO, which are focused on the older generations, The Big Carnival has been able to attract all age groups.”

Hardik Garg, 18, commented, “Through this experience we all understood how the actual market works, how businesses are run, and the importance of bargaining and getting good raw material at a reasonable price, which is a major part of the work.”

Annanya Arora, 15, a young school student who had set up a stall labelled ‘Berozgar’ with her classmates shared, “We had been selling our artwork and paintings at our school’s fest and were approached by the organisers of The Big Carnival who got us into setting up a stall here. We have been working between our exams and classes to complete the artwork and other things required to successfully set up the stall. It was a great experience for us and we got to learn a lot in the journey as well as from the other young people who have set up their stalls alongside us.”

The exhibition had a plethora of hand made items on display including vivid and colorful hand painted pots and paintings, customised t-shirts, book marks, diaries, key rings, earrings, bags, books etc.

Arnav Gupta (17), a member of Carvaan Team that had their own stall dedicated to various fandoms, ranging from books and shows to music and artists; talked about his experience with dealing with the marketing aspect of the work. He said, “I had to arrange the finance part of our work here such as the sponsorship, getting the raw material, pricing of products, etc. Preparing for it made me grasp the right way to deal with people and get them to support an idea as well as handle the constant pressure that comes with it all.”

Apart from students, some stalls were also set up by private entrepreneurs.

