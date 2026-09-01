Thar allegedly reversed and run over 27-year-old in Daria: Family stages protest, demands arrest

A murder case has been registered in connection with the death of 27-year-old Pawan, who was allegedly run over by a Thar in Daria in the early hours of Sunday. On Monday, Pawan’s family members and local residents staged a protest at the Railway Light Point, alleging that the police had failed to arrest the accused.

According to police, the FIR was registered at the Industrial Area police station under Sections 190, 191(2), 191(3), 109 and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Monu alias Kandu, Subhash, Suraj alias Jatwa, Govinda, Mahavir and Malkit alias Kaka. The case was registered on the complaint of Pawan’s brother, Suraj, a resident of New Indira Colony.

Police said the accused allegedly rammed a black Thar (HR-70F-0843) into the complainant’s Scorpio (CH-01CD-2228) in Daria around 12.30 am on August 30, allegedly with the intention of killing the brothers. Both sustained injuries and were taken to GMSH-16. Pawan was declared brought dead, while Suraj was referred to PGI, Chandigarh.

Story continues below this ad

The family and supporters alleged that the police initially treated the incident as a road accident and that the delay in registering the FIR allowed the accused to flee. They also alleged that none of the accused had been arrested even two days after the incident.

The protesters blocked the road at Railway Light Point for some time, affecting traffic movement. The family has also refused to allow Pawan’s postmortem, and his body remains at the mortuary of Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.

According to the police complaint and the family, Pawan and Suraj had gone to Daria with friends to attend a birthday party. While they were leaving, their Scorpio was allegedly hit by the Thar. When the brothers stepped out of the vehicle, the Thar was allegedly driven towards them, injuring both.

The family further alleged that the Thar was reversed and driven over Pawan again before the accused fled the spot. Friends took the brothers to hospital, where Pawan was declared dead. Suraj is undergoing treatment at PGI.

Story continues below this ad

The family alleged that the incident was linked to an existing dispute between Pawan and some of the accused. They claimed the two sides had also exchanged arguments on Instagram a few days before the incident.

Police said efforts were underway to apprehend the accused, and raids were being conducted at possible locations. “Investigation of the case is in progress,” police said.