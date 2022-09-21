Thapar institute to launch satellite to check environment

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET) chairman R R Vederah and director Prof Prakash Gopalan announced their first student nano-satellite “ThapSat” to be flown in Low Earth Orbit. A team of 25 students and aux faculty mentors from different engineering departments are involved in building individual sub-systems.

The satellite aims at doing real time monitoring of pollution due to greenhouse gases, measurement of soil moisture content in primarily Punjab and in general, Northern India and regular monitoring of methane gas across the Indian sub-continent. It will be useful in monitoring the enviornmental and agricultural aspects across Punjab and northern part of India in general.

TIET is collaborating with Data Patterns, Chennai, for the student satellite project.

“The proposed satellite has potential of applications in areas other than air pollution and soil moisture content,” said Dr AS Pillai. Prof Prakash Gopalan added that TIET is also planning to collaborate with different government bodies, research centers and universities across Punjab for potential applications using ThapSat and the ground-station available at TIET, Patiala.