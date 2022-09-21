scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Thapar institute to launch satellite to check environment

The satellite aims at doing real time monitoring of pollution due to greenhouse gases, measurement of soil moisture content in primarily Punjab and in general, Northern India and regular monitoring of methane gas across the Indian sub-continent.

TIET is collaborating with Data Patterns, Chennai, for the student satellite project.

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET) chairman R R Vederah and director Prof Prakash Gopalan announced their first student nano-satellite “ThapSat” to be flown in Low Earth Orbit. A team of 25 students and aux faculty mentors from different engineering departments are involved in building individual sub-systems.

The satellite aims at doing real time monitoring of pollution due to greenhouse gases, measurement of soil moisture content in primarily Punjab and in general, Northern India and regular monitoring of methane gas across the Indian sub-continent. It will be useful in monitoring the enviornmental and agricultural aspects across Punjab and northern part of India in general.

TIET is collaborating with Data Patterns, Chennai, for the student satellite project.

More from Chandigarh

“The proposed satellite has potential of applications in areas other than air pollution and soil moisture content,” said Dr AS Pillai. Prof Prakash Gopalan added that TIET is also planning to collaborate with different government bodies, research centers and universities across Punjab for potential applications using ThapSat and the ground-station available at TIET, Patiala.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...Premium
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...
Death in a madrasa: ‘I could have sent my son away, but can I hide ...Premium
Death in a madrasa: ‘I could have sent my son away, but can I hide ...

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 06:10:22 am
Next Story

List of all the names: The ED casebook – during UPA (2004-2014) and NDA (2014-present)

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement