4 members of ‘Thak Thak’ gang arrested

The Ludhiana police arrested four members of ‘Thak Thak’ gang and recovered Rs 46.50 lakh in cash from them which they had allegedly robbed from a vehicle in Ludhiana after breaking its windowpane.

Police said that the accused had stolen a bag containing Rs 57.40 lakh cash from a car parked near Samrala chowk after breaking the windowpane on December 29 last.

The arrested persons were identified as Murgan of Tamil Nadu and this three accomplices — Prakash, Suresh and Suresh of Madangir of Delhi.

Police said that Murgan was first to be arrested from Delhi. Later, his three accomplices were also arrested. All were presently residing in Madrasi colony, Madangir area of Delhi.

Ludhiana police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that the accused used to change their location frequently and rarely used mobile phones to avoid getting tracked.