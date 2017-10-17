TGT Scam: Police custody of two accused extended

Mithilesh Pandey alias Guruji. Mithilesh Pandey alias Guruji.

THE POLICE custody of two accused, Shailesh and S B Singh, was extended by two days in connection with an FIR filed for leaking the question paper of the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) exam for the post of 548 teachers that dates back to February 2015 on Monday.

Shailesh and Singh were arrested on October 13. Mithilesh Pandey alias Guruji, also one of the main accused in the JBT paper leak case, was granted bail on October 8 when the police failed to file a chargesheet against him within the stipulated 90 days in court. A Chandigarh Police team is still in Lucknow searching for Guruji.

Sources in the Chandigarh Police said, “During the investigation of the earlier registered case against Guruji, it came to light that there was another module, which had leaked the question paper of the TGT recruitment scam also and the paper was set at Panjab University (PU) and sent for printing to the same press in Delhi, from where the question paper for the JBT teacher exam was leaked. The other module was also headed by Guruji.” A case was registered at Sector 3 police station.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App