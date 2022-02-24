Tewari, Chandigarh admin in war of words: He knocks Shah, they tag PMO

A virtual war of words ensued between Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari and the Chandigarh administration over the power crisis in the Union Territory as the senior Congress leader sought intervention of Home Minister Amit Shah in the matter, saying there was “chaos and anarchy” and all essential services have come to a standstill in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

Tagging Shah in a tweet, Tewari said, “Chandigarh has been without electricity for 36 hours. There is chaos & anarchy. All Essential Services are at a standstill”.

Seeking Shah;’s intervention in the matter, he further said that “Chandigarh is an Union Territory” and the UT Administration “has miserably failed to address the situation”.

The official twitter handle of the UT administration responded while tagging the Prime Minister’s office. “There is little truth in the contention of Sh. Tiwari. The UT Admin is sensitive to situation. There were disruptions in the supply of electricity due to strike by Powermen,” it said in a tweet, adding that “with negotiations” and the “support of MES”, “situation has been normalised and and electricity was restored in 24 hrs”.

Tewari, however, was quick to hit back at the Chandigarh administration. “You perhaps don’t realise that my Parlimentary Constituency begins 3 minutes driving distance from my ancestral home in Sector-4 where I also stay. Accusing a Member of Parliament of lying to cover up your incompetence may just be a breach of Privilege,” he said.