TET pass teachers climb water tank during protest

Teachers who passed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), climbed atop a water tank on Thursday morning in Kharar along with bottles filled with petrol and threatened to commit suicide if their demand of providing government jobs was not met.

The teachers also alleged that the police had detained some of their members and demanded their immediate release. The protesting teachers ended their protest late evening after district officials assured them of fixing a meeting with the education secretary.

Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu also reached the spot and supported the agitating teachers. He said that the teachers were forced to climb the water tanks by the Punjab government, which shows their anti-employee face. Sandhu also said that the government must immediately resolve the issues of the teachers.

President of the protesting teachers, Poonam Rani said that the protesting teachers have passed the TET exam, which has an eligibility of seven years. She added that they have been demanding 15,000 jobs jobs from the government ever since they passed the exam but the government has not paid any heed. Rani alleged that the education secretary did not let the delegation of teachers, who had gone to give him a memorandum, to enter his office, and added that the education minister also did not resolve their issue.

She further added that the government must also end the condition of securing 55 per cent marks, which would make around 80 per cent teachers ineligible for the jobs.

Earlier, in the day Kharar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Deep Kamal along with the civil department officials spoke to 13 teacher who had climbed atop the water tank, but they refused to come down.