Terrorist Multani behind planting explosives near Burail jail: Police

Chandigarh Police on Friday stated that a Germany-based terrorist and a member of Sikh For Justice (SFJ), Jaswinder Singh Multani, was involved in the planting of an explosive device that was recovered, and eventually defused, from near Model Burail Jail on April 23.

Multani has links with Harvinder Singh Rinda, who is believed to be in Pakistan.

Police said that they have added sections of Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act, 1967, in the FIR that was lodged at Sector 49 police station after the seizure of the explosive substance.

Police said that the involvement of JS Multani was determined after technical investigation, in which dump data of cell phones was collected from near the jail, in which one call made to an international number was flagged to be suspicious.

Police said that later a second cell phone, along with a detonator, was found from near Model Burail Jail on April 28. The scrutiny of both the cell phones led to JS Multani.

A police officer said, “The section U/s 13, 18 and 20 of UAPA 1967 were added in the FIR. All the recovered material have been deposited with the CFSL for examination and further investigations in the case is being carried out. During the course of investigation, dump data of the area was lifted and CCTV footage from near the jail were analyzed. During analysis several suspicious numbers were short listed. On further analysis, one mobile was found to be switched off since the time of incident. The said number has made one international call to Germany, which on checking was found to have been made to JS Multani. JS Multani has earlier been named as a suspect in terrorist activities.”

Police said that they started combing the area thoroughly for any further evidence and on April 28, a team recovered a second mobile handset and a second detonator.

On checking the mobile phone, the link with Jaswinder Singh Multani was confirmed by the police.