Sunday, August 14, 2022

Terror module busted in Punjab ahead of Independence Day

Tight security arrangements have been made across Punjab ahead of Independence Day.

By: PTI | Chandigarh |
August 14, 2022 3:09:24 pm
The operation was carried out jointly by the Punjab Police and the Delhi Police. (Twitter/@PunjabPoliceInd)

Ahead of Independence Day, the Punjab Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a Pakistan ISI-backed terror module and arrested four persons.

Three hand grenades, one IED (improvised explosive device), two pistols and 40 cartridges were recovered, it added. The operation was carried out jointly by the Punjab Police and the Delhi Police.

“Ahead of #IndependenceDay, Punjab Police foils major terror threat and busts Pak-ISI backed terror module, with help of Delhi Police. 4 module members associated with Canada-based Arsh Dalla & Australia-based Gurjant Singh arrested,” the Punjab Police tweeted.

“Three hand-grenades (P-86), 1 IED & 2-9mm pistols along with 40 live cartridges have been recovered,” it said in another tweet.

More from Chandigarh

Tight security arrangements have been made across Punjab ahead of Independence Day.

First published on: 14-08-2022 at 03:09:24 pm

