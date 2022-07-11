Territorial Army seeks Chinese interpreter officers

In an interesting development, the Territorial Army (TA) has for the first time sought officers having a specific linguistic proficiency and has sought applications from male and female candidates to join as officers having expertise in the Chinese language.

There have been Chinese language interpreters in the Army for several decades now but this is the first time that the TA, which is a part-time volunteer force, has expressed intentions to hire such interpreters.

As per the details put out by the TA, five vacancies of Chinese language specialists will be filled from among civilian applicants while one will be filled from the ex-service officers’ category.

For civilian candidates, the eligibility requirements include graduation in Chinese language with minimum 55 per cent marks from a recognised university or graduation in any subject with two years interpretership diploma from a recognised university. Experience in Chinese language interpretation, translation or teaching would be desirable.

For ex-services officers the eligibility includes graduation in any subject with two years interpretership diploma in Chinese language from FL/Army Education Corps Training College and Centre with minimum ‘BX’ grading. Higher qualification in the Chinese language and exposure to Border Personnel Meeting and flag meetings with the Chinese would be an added advantage.

Following the stand off with the Chinese Army in eastern Ladakh and in the north east there has been considerable focus in the Army over not only re-jigging of its forces but also connected matters such as language skills and operations in the cyber arena. There has also been a renewed focus on Tibetan studies and mastering skills over the Tibetan language.

The Chinese have always been alive to the language skills issues and most of their Military Attaches in New Delhi can speak fluent Hindi. In one joint exercise held at Belgaum more than a decade back the attending Chinese troops not only sang the Indian national anthem but also sang Hindi film songs at the Barakhana.

SC stays disciplinary proceedings against retd Brigadier

The Supreme Court has stayed disciplinary proceedings against a retired Brigadier who was facing a court martial over charges of misappropriation of medical stores while being posted as Commandant of Base Hospital Lucknow.

In an order issued last week, the SC has stayed the attachment orders of Brig SK Gupta, who retired in 2018, and has asked him to report to the Base Hospital, Delhi Cantonment, every Monday at 11 am.

Brig Gupta had been served attachment orders in December 2021 for reporting at the RVC Centre and College, for his trial. The officer had contended that the Army could not attach him for the proceedings as he had retired in 2018 while the proceedings were taking place in 2021, after a period of three years had expired and that this was barred under the rules and regulations of the Army.

His lawyers had earlier argued the same facts before the Armed Forces Tribunal which refused to intervene in the matter and instead asked the officer to put forth his submissions at the court martial.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Brig Gupta has also contended that he was a whistle blower in the scam as he had raised the matter to higher headquarters after noting that indents for unauthorised items had been placed three months before he took over his appointment.

Former Army officer tipped to be Honorary consul for Czech Republic in India

A former Army officer and a Chandigarh resident, Major Guneet Chaudhary is tipped to become the Honorary Consul for the Czech Republic for the Union Territories of Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir and states of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

This may be the first instance of a former Army officer being appointed as the Honorary Consul in the country. He will also be the first honorary Consul of the Czech Republic in northern India.

A practising Advocate and managing partner of Chandigarh based legal firm, Jurisconsultus, Maj Guneet Chaudhary is a

veteran Armoured Corps officer and was commissioned in the 66 Armoured Regiment in 1985 from the Officers Training Academy Chennai (then Madras).

He served in the Army for eight years and later did his LLB from Panjab University before taking plunge in the legal field.

Major Chaudhary comes from an Army family. His younger brother Maj Deepak Chaudhary served in 9 Gorkha Rifles while another younger brother Colonel Sidharth Chaudhary served in Artillery. He maintains a close relation with his regiment despite his worldwide commitments as his legal firm specialises in taking up international matters.