‘Termites responsible for eating roots of fiscal tree’: Convicts get 4 years in jail in graft case

HOLDING THE convicted Superintendent of the Punjab home department, and a clerk of the sanitation department, as “termites”, the special CBI Court of Chandigarh on Friday sentenced them to four years in prison for demanding Rs 10,000 as bribe for renewing the license of a revolver of a transporter of Muktsar, in 2012.

The convicts, Tejbir Singh Walia, superintendent of the Punjab Department of Home Affairs and Justice and Khushal Singh a clerk of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department have been held guilty under Section 120-B of the IPC and sections 7 and 13 (1)(d) read with Section 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The Court of ADJ Dr Suhsil Kumar Garg has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of the convicts.

On Friday, pleading for taking a lenient view against them, Walia pleaded that he has two daughters and a son, and his 64-year-old wife is suffering from serious ailment and is sole bread earner. Khushal Singh pleaded that he has a minor son and minor daughter, an aged mother, and is sole bread earner of the family.

Public Prosecutor Kanwar Pal Singh however argued that in order to check rampant corruption in public life, it is need of the hour to give exemplary punishment to the public servants, who are found indulging in corrupt practices.

The court held that, “It is worth quoting here that in a locality a mango tree was planted by a resident of the locality. It was nursed and cared immensely. It bore honey-sweet mangoes. The entire populace of the locality enjoyed the fruit. However, with the passage of time termites ate up the roots of the tree. As a consequence, the tree dried up and stopped bearing the fruit. Not only the man who planted the tree, but the entire populace of the locality was deprived of the fruit. Termites, who ate the tree up had not contributed towards its growth and nursing. Similarly, the persons of the ilk of the convicts are the termites responsible for eating up the roots of the societal and fiscal tree of the nation and thereby depriving the entire nation of the fruits of that tree. Admittedly, both the accused are not previous convicts. Accused-convicts Tejbir Singh Walia and Khushal Singh are facing the present case for the last seven years. Both the accused are married and have their families. However, this conduct of accused-convicts is highly deplorable. Therefore, the accused-convicts do not deserve any leniency.”