Termination of pregnancy plea: Medical board says no as it would put girl’s life at risk

THE MEDICAL board, constituted following the plea to terminate the pregnancy of a minor rape victim, has advised against abortion.

According to sources, in the report submitted in a sealed cover in the Chandigarh district court, the medical board has suggested that the termination of pregnancy of the victim could be dangerous for her health.

The Chandigarh district court had issued directions to GMSH Sector 16 to set up a medical board to examine the 24-week pregnant rape victim whose mother had pleaded for termination of her pregnancy.

The application seeking termination of nearly 24 weeks pregnancy was moved by the mother of a 15-year-old minor rape victim. According to the plea, the victim’s mother has pleaded that her daughter was allegedly raped by a 17-year-old boy, who was their neighbour earlier. The victim’s mother stated that her daughter was around 24 weeks pregnant and she was a minor. It has also been pleaded by the woman that she has four children and her husband has also died a few years back and since her daughter was raped, she does not want her daughter to continue with the pregnancy and sought permission for abortion from the court.

According to police records, the victim was raped by the juvenile. The victim had told the police that the accused mother was dead and he used to be alone at home whenever his father left for work. The accused then would take her to his house and rape her. The accused is at present at juvenile home, after being booked for rape and sections of the POCSO Act at Sector 11 PS.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App