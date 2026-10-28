Tension in Mansa as police ‘seize’ body being taken to Jhota protest site

Family alleges man died of drug overdose, demands action against peddlers; police say death is being probed as murder, three accused rounded up

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
6 min readMansaOct 28, 2026 01:27 AM IST
punjab drug crisis, parvinder singh jhota, mansa activist killing, ludhiana overdose death, panj foundation report, pharmaceutical drug seizures punjab, heroin seizures punjab, juvenile ndps cases punjab, napddr punjab funding, yudh nashian virudh campaign, ndps act conviction rate punjabThe police maintained that the investigation into Daljit’s death was underway and that action would be taken against those found responsible.
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Tensions escalated in Punjab’s Mansa on Tuesday as police forcibly took away the body of a 35-year-old man when his family and others were taking it to the site where a protest is on against the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota. While the family claimed that the man, identified as Daljit Singh, a resident of Bhamme Kalan village, died allegedly of drug overdose, police termed it “misinformation” and said the cause of death is under investigation.

It all began soon after Daljit Singh’s family and villagers blocked the Sarsa-Mansa road, alleging that he had died of a drug overdose and demanded action against local drug peddlers.

Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Chaudhary, however, disputed the claim. “Around 11 am we received information that a body was lying on the side of a road. Some misinformation spread in the area that the death was caused by a drug overdose. When we started the investigation, we came to know that someone came in a vehicle and threw the body there. We have formed separate teams to catch the culprits. We are registering a murder case in the incident. Three main accused have been rounded up,” he said.

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The family, meanwhile, wanted to take Daljit’s body to the Mansa protest site to highlight the continuing drug menace and seek justice. His wife, Paramjit Kaur, and mother, Chand Kaur, demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible. “The government makes tall claims about ending the drug menace, yet the sale of drugs continues unabated. Young lives are being lost to addiction, and families are left to suffer the unbearable consequences,” the family said, asserting that their agitation would continue until those responsible were apprehended.

As the protesters prepared to march towards Mansa with the body, police barricaded the route using vehicles and trucks. A standoff followed, with SSP Chaudhary saying some “mischievous elements” accompanying the family attempted to disturb law and order.

Police personnel eventually took the body away. Videos showing personnel carrying it across a road divider and placing it in a vehicle were shared by Opposition leaders on social media, drawing criticism of the police action.

“We made mild use of force to maintain law and order. If anyone tries to disturb law and order, action will be taken,” SSP Chaudhary said, adding that three police personnel had been injured and an attempt-to-murder case was being registered in connection with the confrontation. The SSP said peaceful protest is a democratic right of anyone. If anyone sits in peaceful protest, police will allow it, he added.

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He said the body had been taken outside Mansa and that the family would be allowed to perform the last rites. “The police will not perform the last rites without the family’s consent,” he said, adding that the police had met the family.

The confrontation was followed by a police raid at the main Morcha site in Mansa, where several protesters including activists Lakha Sidhana and Bhana Sidhu were detained. The SSP said, Sidhana was detained for allegedly attempting to disturb law and order.
Bhana Sidhu later released a video statement claiming that he had escaped police custody following the crackdown. He subsequently returned to the protest site.

The police action fuelled apprehensions among protesters that the administration intended to dismantle the ongoing protest seeking justice for Jhota. Sidhu alleged that heavy barricading and the use of force were attempts to end the agitation. The police, however, maintained that peaceful protests would be allowed and that there were no restrictions on the Morcha.

The Morcha, which entered 15th day, is being held by Jhota’s family and supporters, who have refused to allow a post-mortem examination in his case until their demands are met. These include a probe into his killing and resignations of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and .DGP Gaurav Yadav.
The developments prompted the Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta (Ugrahan) to announce protests outside police stations across Punjab on Wednesday, appealing to democratic organisations to join the agitation. A contingent led by the union’s senior vice-president, Jhanda Singh Jethuke, is also expected to join the Mansa dharna.

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The protesters’ immediate demands include handing over Daljit’s body to his parents and stopping action against those participating in the Morcha. Jhota’s father, Bhim Singh, appealed to people across Punjab to join the agitation, while senior Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira is scheduled to visit Mansa on Wednesday to express solidarity.

Opposition leaders, meanwhile, criticised the police action. Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said the seizure of the body raised serious questions about the handling of the incident. “Another young life lost to the drug menace in Punjab. How many more families must suffer before Bhagwant Mann takes responsibility?” Bajwa said in a post on X.
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged that the government had used force to stop a grieving family from taking the body to the protest site, while failing to curb the drug trade. “They only wanted to take his body to the dharna site, vent their anger and plead for action against peddlers,” Badal said.

“No one would have fathomed that we would see such visuals from Punjab! What is even happening on the streets here?” he said, adding Mann “and his master Arvind Kejriwal today crossed all limits by attacking our Dastaar and Kakaar!”.

Former Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring described the seizure of the body as “a disgraceful assault on his dignity and a cruel violation of his family’s grief”.

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SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia also condemned the police action, alleging that protesters’ religious sentiments had been hurt. He demanded the resignation of CM Mann and the Mansa SSP and called for President’s rule in Punjab, claiming the situation had spiralled out of control.

The police maintained that the investigation into Daljit’s death was underway and that action would be taken against those found responsible.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

 

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