Tension in Mansa as police ‘seize’ body being taken to Jhota protest site

Tensions escalated in Punjab’s Mansa on Tuesday as police forcibly took away the body of a 35-year-old man when his family and others were taking it to the site where a protest is on against the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota. While the family claimed that the man, identified as Daljit Singh, a resident of Bhamme Kalan village, died allegedly of drug overdose, police termed it “misinformation” and said the cause of death is under investigation.

It all began soon after Daljit Singh’s family and villagers blocked the Sarsa-Mansa road, alleging that he had died of a drug overdose and demanded action against local drug peddlers.

Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Chaudhary, however, disputed the claim. “Around 11 am we received information that a body was lying on the side of a road. Some misinformation spread in the area that the death was caused by a drug overdose. When we started the investigation, we came to know that someone came in a vehicle and threw the body there. We have formed separate teams to catch the culprits. We are registering a murder case in the incident. Three main accused have been rounded up,” he said.

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The family, meanwhile, wanted to take Daljit’s body to the Mansa protest site to highlight the continuing drug menace and seek justice. His wife, Paramjit Kaur, and mother, Chand Kaur, demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible. “The government makes tall claims about ending the drug menace, yet the sale of drugs continues unabated. Young lives are being lost to addiction, and families are left to suffer the unbearable consequences,” the family said, asserting that their agitation would continue until those responsible were apprehended.

As the protesters prepared to march towards Mansa with the body, police barricaded the route using vehicles and trucks. A standoff followed, with SSP Chaudhary saying some “mischievous elements” accompanying the family attempted to disturb law and order.

Police personnel eventually took the body away. Videos showing personnel carrying it across a road divider and placing it in a vehicle were shared by Opposition leaders on social media, drawing criticism of the police action.

“We made mild use of force to maintain law and order. If anyone tries to disturb law and order, action will be taken,” SSP Chaudhary said, adding that three police personnel had been injured and an attempt-to-murder case was being registered in connection with the confrontation. The SSP said peaceful protest is a democratic right of anyone. If anyone sits in peaceful protest, police will allow it, he added.

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He said the body had been taken outside Mansa and that the family would be allowed to perform the last rites. “The police will not perform the last rites without the family’s consent,” he said, adding that the police had met the family.

The confrontation was followed by a police raid at the main Morcha site in Mansa, where several protesters including activists Lakha Sidhana and Bhana Sidhu were detained. The SSP said, Sidhana was detained for allegedly attempting to disturb law and order.

Bhana Sidhu later released a video statement claiming that he had escaped police custody following the crackdown. He subsequently returned to the protest site.

The police action fuelled apprehensions among protesters that the administration intended to dismantle the ongoing protest seeking justice for Jhota. Sidhu alleged that heavy barricading and the use of force were attempts to end the agitation. The police, however, maintained that peaceful protests would be allowed and that there were no restrictions on the Morcha.

The Morcha, which entered 15th day, is being held by Jhota’s family and supporters, who have refused to allow a post-mortem examination in his case until their demands are met. These include a probe into his killing and resignations of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and .DGP Gaurav Yadav.

The developments prompted the Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta (Ugrahan) to announce protests outside police stations across Punjab on Wednesday, appealing to democratic organisations to join the agitation. A contingent led by the union’s senior vice-president, Jhanda Singh Jethuke, is also expected to join the Mansa dharna.

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The protesters’ immediate demands include handing over Daljit’s body to his parents and stopping action against those participating in the Morcha. Jhota’s father, Bhim Singh, appealed to people across Punjab to join the agitation, while senior Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira is scheduled to visit Mansa on Wednesday to express solidarity.

Opposition leaders, meanwhile, criticised the police action. Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said the seizure of the body raised serious questions about the handling of the incident. “Another young life lost to the drug menace in Punjab. How many more families must suffer before Bhagwant Mann takes responsibility?” Bajwa said in a post on X.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged that the government had used force to stop a grieving family from taking the body to the protest site, while failing to curb the drug trade. “They only wanted to take his body to the dharna site, vent their anger and plead for action against peddlers,” Badal said.

“No one would have fathomed that we would see such visuals from Punjab! What is even happening on the streets here?” he said, adding Mann “and his master Arvind Kejriwal today crossed all limits by attacking our Dastaar and Kakaar!”.

Former Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring described the seizure of the body as “a disgraceful assault on his dignity and a cruel violation of his family’s grief”.

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SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia also condemned the police action, alleging that protesters’ religious sentiments had been hurt. He demanded the resignation of CM Mann and the Mansa SSP and called for President’s rule in Punjab, claiming the situation had spiralled out of control.

The police maintained that the investigation into Daljit’s death was underway and that action would be taken against those found responsible.